The 2021-22 college football bowl season rolls on Saturday with seven games, including the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl from Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La. The BYU Cougars, who ranked 13th in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, are the favorite against the UAB Blazers, playing in their first bowl game since 2019 after the 2020 Gasparilla Bowl was canceled due to COVID-19. BYU coach Kalani Sitake will look to improve to 3-1 in bowl games since taking over in Provo in 2016; UAB Bill Clark coach is 1-2 in bowls.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO