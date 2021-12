Christmas season begins Dec. 1. No sooner, no later. I know this because my daughter tells me, and she has very strong opinions about it. I learned of this last year when she woke up on Dec. 1, turned on Christmas music, and proceeded to take about two hours to make a 5-foot construction paper Christmas tree. She then asked when I was going to bring out the two boxes with the decorations and lights, and said we need to get a real Christmas tree as soon as possible. Her directions were CEO-like, pointed, focused, direct. It was Dec. 1 after all, time to decorate. I’m not sure how I feel about that.

