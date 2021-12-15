ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Many Seniors on Medicare Falling Into Medical Debt

By Dennis Thompson
HealthDay
HealthDay
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ci1Sj_0dNOcHAa00

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- "Medicare For All" gets tossed around a lot by advocates of universal health coverage, but a new study finds that today's Medicare is far from free for seniors and people with disabilities.

Instead, a large number of beneficiaries are sliding into medical debt and delaying needed health care due to financial holes in the system, according to findings published online Dec. 10 in JAMA Health Forum.

Nearly 11% of Medicare beneficiaries said they struggle to pay their medical bills and have delayed care because they can't afford it, according to researchers who analyzed data from a regular federal survey of current Medicare beneficiaries.

"People sort of imagine the Medicare population is well taken care of in this regard, in terms of being able to access care," said lead researcher Jeanne Madden, an associate professor of pharmacy and health systems science at Northeastern University in Boston. "But it's not universally accessible. It's not equitable."

The Medicare crunch particularly affects people under 65 who are on the program due to disability, results show. One-quarter of the younger enrollees have delayed care they couldn't afford, and nearly 30% have trouble paying medical bills.

But some lower-income seniors are also struggling under Medicare. About 8% of beneficiaries 65 and older have delayed care and 7% have trouble paying off medical bills.

Older adults with annual incomes between $15,000 and $25,000 were 2.5 times more likely to delay care and three times more likely to have problems paying bills than seniors making more than $50,000, the researchers found.

Chronic health problems add to the unaffordability of Medicare. Seniors with four to 10 chronic conditions were more than twice as likely to have problems paying medical bills as those with one condition or none at all, the findings showed.

"In the older group, the ones that are at the highest risk of not being able to afford their care are lower-income and with the highest health care needs," Madden said.

Part of the problem is that traditional Medicare has fairly high cost-sharing requirements for beneficiaries, she noted. For example, a doctor's visit under Medicare Part B requires a 20% copay.

"If you have a lot of illnesses, it adds up to some real money" as you go to various specialists, as well as your primary care doctor, Madden said.

There's also no cap on out-of-pocket expenses for traditional Medicare, even though Obamacare (the Affordable Care Act) provides such caps for private health plans and coverage obtained through Medicare Advantage, she added. (Medicare Advantage is a program that provides Medicare benefits through a private-sector insurer.)

"Those are capped in terms of their out-of-pocket expenses, but regular old Medicare is not capped," Madden said.

This research points out the flaws in the current Medicare system, said Eric Roberts, an assistant professor of health policy and management at the University of Pittsburgh.

"Medicare is not complete coverage. It doesn't include dental, vision and hearing. It doesn't cover long-term care. There can be high out-of-pocket costs if you don't have supplemental coverage, and supplemental coverage in Medicare is complicated," said Roberts, who wrote an editorial that accompanied the new study.

There are various programs under Medicaid that help cover some of the gaps in Medicare, but these have evolved in a piecemeal fashion that leaves some groups of people out in the cold, he explained.

Roberts said reform efforts among legislators or policymakers could use this study as a tool to direct help to specific groups without breaking the bank.

"There are groups for whom the costs of health care are quite prohibitive but for whom existing policy is inadequate for shielding them against very high out-of-pocket costs that make getting important care difficult," he said. "Targeted reforms that focus on those populations I think could go a long way to addressing some of these issues around affordability of care in the Medicare program."

Adding a cap on out-of-pocket expenses to traditional Medicare and Medicare's prescription drug benefit also could go a long way to help people make ends meet, Madden and Roberts added.

"A cap would protect this other risk group of people who have very high medical needs, people who are especially unhealthy and need a lot of health care," Madden said.

More information

The American Society on Aging has more about the affordability of Medicare.

SOURCES: Jeanne Madden, PhD, associate professor, pharmacy and health systems science, Northeastern University, Boston; Eric Roberts, PhD, assistant professor, health policy and management, University of Pittsburgh; JAMA Health Forum, Dec. 10, 2021, online

Comments / 5

Huervoes
5d ago

Seniors are not being treated right..Time for to fight back on the high cost of medical insurance premiums from insurance companies that raise premiums every year and cover less..

Reply
8
Mark Allen
4d ago

if the government would stop letting big pharma, big insurance,and a host of other medical providers write the Medicare laws, and pass a real national Healthcare law,then every American citizen would benefit.Even the medical providers

Reply
5
Related
CNBC

More than 30% of Americans have medical debt: What you need to know about negotiating a medical bill

If you've ever dealt with expensive medical bills or put off going to the doctor because you can't afford the cost, you're not alone. Nearly one in three of U.S. adults has medical debt, according to a Healthcare.com survey. In the U.S., it's estimated there is more than $140 billion worth of medical debt nationwide. There is more medical debt in collections than any other type of debt.
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eric Roberts
healthleadersmedia.com

Most Americans with Medical Debt Owe More Than $2,000

A new survey found that 63% of Americans report anxiety about paying for medical debt, compared to 47% who worry about getting better. — No one plans to get sick or injured, but for those who do, medical expenses often send their finances—and worries—spinning out of control.
HEALTH
vpr.org

Health care advocates look to lawmakers for help with medical debt

Vermont’s chief health care advocate will soon ask lawmakers to approve legislation that would forgive a larger percentage of the unpaid medical bills of low-income patients. About 96% of Vermonters have some form of health insurance, but that doesn’t always mean they have the financial wherewithal to pay for...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Advantage#Medicare Benefits#Medicare Plans#Medical Debt#Healthday News#Jama Health Forum#Northeastern University
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Medicare Advantage Saves Georgia Seniors

After my husband and I retired, we knew that we would need new health care coverage, as we would no longer be employed. We also knew that we would need coverage that was affordable, as we were both switching over to a fixed income. After conducting a great deal of research on all of the […] The post Medicare Advantage Saves Georgia Seniors appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
POLITICS
WebMD

Some Hospitals Drop Worker Vaccine Mandates

Dec. 15, 2021 -- Some of the largest hospital groups in the U.S. have dropped COVID-19 vaccine requirements for staff after a federal judge temporarily stopped the Biden administration mandate for health care workers. AdventHealth, the Cleveland Clinic, HCA Healthcare, Intermountain Healthcare, and Tenet Healthcare said they canceled the requirements...
HEALTH
MyChesCo

Houlahan Promotes Medicare Open Enrollment with Phoenixville Area Senior Center

PHOENIXVILLE, PA — On Monday, Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) held a roundtable discussion with members of the Phoenixville Area Senior Center (PASC) and Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight (PA MEDI) to answer Medicare questions and continue her efforts encouraging area seniors to take advantage of the open enrollment period ending today, December 7. As of July 2020, there were 2,769,667 Pennsylvania residents enrolled in Medicare.
PHOENIXVILLE, PA
KTEN.com

Medical School Debt Repayment Guide for New Doctors

While graduating from medical school is a huge achievement, you might feel like there’s a major weight holding you down in the form of student loan debt. The median medical school debt for 2019 graduates who borrowed loans was $200,000, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC). Many students have even more debt from their undergraduate studies, too.
COLLEGES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
themountvernongrapevine.com

Brown Secures Commitment from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to Address Prescription Drug Costs for Seniors, Support Community Pharmacies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – December 16, 2021 – Today, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) announced that Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, Administrator of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has committed to action to address direct and indirect remuneration (DIR) fees, which increase costs for older Ohioans at the pharmacy counter and make it harder for local pharmacies in Ohio to serve their communities.
U.S. POLITICS
HIT Consultant

Nurse Shortage is a Chronic Problem Being Treated With Acute Solutions

While COVID-19 has exacerbated the shortage of nurses in the US, the shortage precedes the pandemic by decades. Nurses across healthcare specialties have been in consistently high demand for many decades, and the current shortage, as the Baby Boomer generation continues to age (effectively converting them from nurses to patients themselves), has continued from around 2012. Some reports estimate that to fully cover our shortage by 2030, 1.2 million RNs will be needed. Yet, entry-level nursing programs are insufficient to meet the schooling demands for new nurses, especially as they continue losing experienced faculty.
HEALTH SERVICES
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy