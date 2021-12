Centaurify, a revolutionary NFT ticketing service that incorporates smart contract use to revive the pandemic-ridden music industry announced it has been verified on the Flooz platform and users can now trade the native token $CENT on it. Users can buy $CENT against the Ethereum pair on the platform via simple swap. Apart from Flooz, $CENT is available on Uniswap as well. The Centaurify team aims to alleviate all of the aforementioned pain points while also materializing new concepts that will boost artists’ efforts and provide them with the financial stability and appreciation they deserve.

