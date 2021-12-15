ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights: Mohawk Industries and Interface

By Zacks Equity Research
 3 days ago

Chicago, IL – December 15, 2021 – Today, Zacks Equity Research discusses Home Furnishing, including Mohawk Industries, Inc. MHK and Interface, Inc. TILE. Link: https://www.zacks.com/commentary/1838885/2-stocks-in-focus-from-buoyant-textile-home-furnishing-industry. Although COVID-induced supply chain disruptions, rising raw material costs, and higher transportation and labor expenses continue to build pressure on margins for...

