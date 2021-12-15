ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Converting Hotels to Rooms for Homeless People Curbed COVID's Spread

 5 days ago
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 15, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Here's a social distancing strategy that really worked in the early days of the pandemic: New research shows that providing hotel rooms to homeless people at high risk for severe COVID-19 significantly lowered their chance of infection.

In early April 2020, the city of Chicago made 200 rooms at a hotel available to homeless people in shelters who were considered at high risk because they were: at least 60; at least 55 with any underlying health condition; or younger than 55 years with HIV/AIDS or any other health condition known to substantially increase COVID-19 risk.

The participants also received extensive health and social support services, and could stay as long as desired during the five months that the rooms were available.

"We saw that people in this intervention were 2.5 times less likely to contract the virus compared to rates among people experiencing homelessness in shelters across the city," said study co-author Dr. Elizabeth Tung. She is an assistant professor of medicine at University of Chicago Medicine.

"It shows that the basic intervention of moving people out of congregate settings worked to lower COVID-19 rates. But the other takeaway here is that this was an opportunity to pilot a model of temporary stabilization housing for people with high-risk health conditions — we saw dramatic improvements in hypertension and diabetes control, and stabilization of mental health and substance use disorders. Over half of these patients went on to more permanent housing," Tung said in a university news release.

"All of this has public health implications. When you think about how much time and money is spent every time someone ends up in the ER because they're experiencing homelessness and can't take care of their medical needs — it's more expensive, it's worse for the patient, and you end up with terrible outcomes. These data show us that a medical housing approach could help," Tung concluded.

The study was published online Dec. 13 in JAMA Network Open.

Study co-author Dr. Thomas Huggett said, "Housing is health care and an issue of racial equity." He is a family medicine physician at Lawndale Christian Health Center, in Chicago.

"When we provide housing, people's health improves. There are fewer hospitalizations, fewer emergency room visits, and life span increases," Huggett explained. "This intervention is part of that — providing people with not just the housing but also the wraparound supports they needed, both medically and socially."

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more on homeless people and COVID-19.

SOURCE: University of Chicago Medical Center, news release, Dec. 13, 2021

Axios

Chicago's highly vaccinated neighborhoods

Yesterday we looked at vaccination rates in the state and today we follow up with Chicago's most vaccinated neighborhoods. At least 10 residential ZIPs with 15,000+ residents have fully vaccinated 79% of their population over 12 years old against COVID-19. These are mostly in North Side, West Side and downtown...
CHICAGO, IL
US News and World Report

126 Homeless People Died in Oregon's Largest County in 2020

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A record 126 people died in 2020 while experiencing homelessness in Oregon's most populous county, officials said Wednesday. None of the deaths in Multnomah County, which includes Portland, were attributed to COVID-19. Instead, methamphetamines were a factor in nearly half of the deaths, which were a record number since officials began tracking homeless deaths a decade ago.
OREGON STATE
Local
Illinois Society
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
Society
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
northeastnews.net

Council approves plan to convert unused hotel into a “Housing Navigation Center” for the homeless

The City Council has approved a plan to lift the most vulnerable of Kansas City’s unhoused population off the streets and into a more permanent housing solution. The council is allocating $400,000 to create a Housing Navigation Center (Lotus Care House) by converting the former Days Inn at 5100 E. Linwood Blvd. into single-room transitional housing units.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WMDT.com

Shepherd’s Office seeing increase in people experiencing homelessness

GEORGETOWN, Del. – A charitable organization is seeing an uptick in the amount of people in need of a helping hand. The Shepherd’s Office gives food and other resources to those experiencing homelessness. Their founder, Jim Martin, said the group is even busier than usual right now. He...
HOMELESS
Reason.com

Newark's Scrooges Want To Ban Giving Food to Homeless People

It seems like every Christmas season, as we're all encouraged to be charitable to those in need, some local government threatens to punish those who do. This year it's Newark, New Jersey. The New York Times reports that city officials are planning to ban charitable groups like churches from feeding the homeless without the proper permits.
NEWARK, NJ
newsitem.com

FACT FOCUS: Masks help curb spread of COVID-19 on planes

The CEO of a major airline suggested during a congressional hearing this week that face masks provide little value on planes — a claim that was quickly amplified online. Citing high-quality filtration systems aboard planes, Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly stated that “masks don’t add much, if anything, in the air cabin environment.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

COVID-19 much less likely in homeless housed in hotels: study

People experiencing homelessness (PEH) in Chicago were 2.5 times less likely to have a COVID-19 infection if they were housed in individual hotel rooms along with medical and social support than if they stayed in a city shelter, according to an observational study yesterday in JAMA Network Open. A team...
CHICAGO, IL
WILX-TV

New store aims to curb homelessness in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new store opened their doors for the first time Friday morning. It’s owned by an organization called Cardboard Profits. Their goal is to curb homelessness in the Lansing community. It’s a one-stop-shop for the many needs of that community. The founder of Cardboard...
LANSING, MI
Ars Technica

Willfully unvaccinated should pay 100% of COVID hospital bills, lawmaker says

People who choose to remain unvaccinated and subsequently become severely ill with COVID-19 should be responsible for paying the entirety of their hospital bills out of pocket, according to Illinois Representative Jonathan Carroll. The Democrat from the Chicago suburb of Northbrook introduced legislation Monday that would amend the state's insurance...
CHICAGO, IL
New York City, NY
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
