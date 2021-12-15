AP: Voter fraud rare in states Trump disputed

Three voters from Florida have been arrested on charges of voting more than once in the 2020 presidential elections.The three are all residents of The Villages community in Florida and were arrested over the last two weeks. They include, Jay Ketcik, 63; Joan Halstead, 71; and John Rider, 61.VOTER FRAUD HAS BEEN DISCOVERED IN FL! Three Trump supporting Republicans from the MAGA Capitol of FL - The Villages - have just been arrested and charged with voting more than once in the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/AgDzYdqXlP— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 14, 2021Of the three, Mr Ketcik and Ms Halstead have...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 DAYS AGO