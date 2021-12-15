ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

AP: Voter fraud rare in states Trump disputed

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA review by The Associated Press in the six battleground...

www.uticaphoenix.net

Related
Idaho8.com

Trump loyalists are knocking on voters’ doors in the latest quest to find fraud in the 2020 election

A few months ago, two women showed up at Steve Snell’s home in southern Pennsylvania with questions for his 89-year-old mother-in-law. “They said they were with something called the ‘Committee to Verify the Election’ or something like that — something I had never heard of,” said Snell, a retiree and former Democratic candidate for the state legislature.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Three Republican supporters from Trump-backing Florida complex The Villages arrested for voter fraud

Three voters from Florida have been arrested on charges of voting more than once in the 2020 presidential elections.The three are all residents of The Villages community in Florida and were arrested over the last two weeks. They include, Jay Ketcik, 63; Joan Halstead, 71; and John Rider, 61.VOTER FRAUD HAS BEEN DISCOVERED IN FL! Three Trump supporting Republicans from the MAGA Capitol of FL - The Villages - have just been arrested and charged with voting more than once in the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/AgDzYdqXlP— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 14, 2021Of the three, Mr Ketcik and Ms Halstead have...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Miami Herald

Far too little vote fraud to tip election to Trump, AP finds

An Associated Press review of every potential case of voter fraud in the six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump has found fewer than 475 — a number that would have made no difference in the 2020 presidential election. Democrat Joe Biden won Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
hiphopwired.com

Person Linked To Kanye West AKA Ye Pressed Election Worker To Cosign Trump Voter Fraud Claims

While Donald Trump is slowly becoming a political afterthought despite his desperate attempts at regaining relevancy, the ghost of failed businessmen’s past just can’t stay out of the news. A story that went wide on Friday (Dec. 10) revealed that an alleged Kanye West AKA Ye insider visited the home of a Georgia election worker and attempted to get the woman to admit to Trump’s loud and wrong claims of voter fraud in favor of President Joe Biden.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
newsandguts.com

Conservative Group Debunks Claims of Voter Fraud in Wisconsin

A conservative group launched a 10-month investigation of the 2020 presidential vote in Wisconsin and wound up debunking Donald Trump’s claims of election fraud in the Badger State. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports:. The report from the [Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty] concluded there were no indications of...
WISCONSIN STATE
Urban Milwaukee

WILL Report Finds Little Voter Fraud

The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL), the state’s foremost right wing legal outfit, released a report on the 2020 presidential election on Tuesday which found there wasn’t any evidence of fraud in the election but still said that it was “almost certain” there was enough unlawful voting in Wisconsin to change the results.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Battleground States#Ap#The Associated Press
MSNBC

Trump’s legal nightmare: New witness testifies in Trump fraud probe

A longtime accountant for citizen Donald Trump has testified before the grand jury convened by the Manhattan DA in the criminal probe into the Trump Organization. Trump has not been accused of any crime. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber explains why this is a significant development in the case. Mother Jones' David Corn joins. Dec. 15, 2021.
POTUS
The Atlantic

When the Myth of Voter Fraud Comes for You

When I met with Crystal Mason recently at her home in Rendon, Texas, we sat on a wide couch that served as the center of her domain, with plenty of space for children, grandchildren, nephews, and nieces. Their photographs filled the house. Mason’s mother called to her from another room, needing advice; later, her eight-month-old grandson, Carter, joined us on the couch after waking up from an afternoon nap. For hours that day, Mason spoke candidly about the illegal-voting case that has consumed her life for half a decade. With us was one of her lawyers, Alison Grinter Allen.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
villages-news.com

State Democratic Party urges DeSantis to denounce voter fraud in The Villages

The Florida Democratic Party is urging Gov. Ron DeSantis to denounce voter fraud in The Villages. Three residents of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown are facing felony charges of voter fraud. Two allegedly cast ballots in Sumter County and also cast absentee ballots in New York. Another Villager allegedly cast a mail-in ballot in Sumter County and an absentee ballot in Michigan. Two are registered Republicans. The third is officially registered with No Party Affiliation.
THE VILLAGES, FL
KVUE

3 residents of The Villages charged with voter fraud

THE VILLAGES, Fla. — Three residents of The Villages are accused of casting multiple votes in the 2020 election, court records and media reports show. Joan Halstead, 72; Jay Ketcik, 63; and John Rider, 61, are each charged with casting more than one ballot in any election, a third-degree felony. They could face up to five years in prison if convicted.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Daily Mail

Vaccinated AND boosted Democrat senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker BOTH contract COVID and say they’re suffering mild symptoms 18 months after Warren’s brother died of virus

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have both tested positive for COVID-19 and tweeted news of their diagnoses on Sunday. Warren, 72, was the first to announce her diagnosis and said her infection was mild and that she had both vaccine doses as well as her booster shot.
CONGRESS & COURTS

