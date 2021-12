BEAVER, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Course selection is underway at New River Community and Technical College for the spring semester starting Jan.18, 2022. “New River CTC students also have the option to register for classes in upcoming semesters from this spring through the summer of 2023,” said Executive Director for Institutional Advancement and the New River CTC Foundation Michael Green. “By having our schedules available now and allowing students to register for classes in advance, they can plan ahead knowing when they’ll have classes.”

