Christmas decoration safety tops holiday season worries

By joeym
WTAX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe all know the holiday season brings stress and chaos, but what are the top concerns on America’s minds? A new...

wtax.com

Comments / 0

The Trussville Tribune

Home Services: Planning for a healthier holiday season

Special to The Tribune AUBURN UNIVERSITY — Bright lights, festive music and overall cheer are usually associated with the holiday season. Another passion for many during what is dubbed the most wonderful time of the year is breaking out that family cookbook with recipes passed down through generations. Holiday meals may not traditionally be thought […]
RECIPES
cbs4local.com

El Paso airport to decorate terminal, landscaping for holiday season

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Annual Holiday Social event will be held at the El Paso International Airport. Each year the airport commemorates the holiday season by decorating the terminal and landscaping. The holiday decorations annually welcome thousands of passengers, visitors, and families to the airport and the...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Decoration#Holiday Season#Tree#Fake Snow#Electric Lights
Eagle Newspapers

Lorenzo ‘Dark Aisle’ decorated and illuminated for the holiday season

CAZENOVIA — This year, Lorenzo State Historic Site will once again move its annual holiday celebration outside to the mansion’s grounds. Traditionally, Lorenzo closes out each year with the Friends of Lorenzo (FOL) Member-Guest Christmas Preview Party, along with holiday tours of the decorated mansion, featuring seasonal refreshments, live music, and sleigh rides.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Middletown Press

Massive holiday decorations (for under $90) to over overboard with this season

Let’s be honest: Size matters. Especially when it comes to Christmas decorations and taking over your street as the must-visit house this holiday season. One of the best parts of the holiday season is driving around town and looking at all the decorations that everyone’s put up around their homes. Lights, trees, inflatables, you name it. And even though it’s not really a competition, we know how good it can feel to have the best-decorated house on the street.
SHOPPING
waynedailynews.com

WAYNE WINDOW DECORATING CONTEST WINNERS WARM THE HOLIDAY SEASON

WAYNE – For the last several years, Wayne Area Economic Development has sponsored a Window Decorating Contest. The purpose is to put everyone in a Holiday mood and of course highlight the virtues of doing business in our home town. This year’s First Place Winner is: MAGNUSON HOPKINS EYE...
WAYNE, NE
92.7 WOBM

Revealed! Here are New Jersey’s Top Christmas Decoration

As soon as you saw the headline, didn't a little bit of you immediately think that New Jersey's top decoration might be a little underwhelming? Not that we don't decorate well. As a matter of fact, I'd put our Christmas decorating skills up against anyone, but when you find out this is a national list, you start to wonder. We never do well on those.
POLITICS
CBS Denver

Pop-Up Grocery Store Helps Keep Families Fed This Holiday Season

DENVER (CBS4)– A pop-up grocery store in Denver is helping make sure families have enough food this holiday season. Hunger relief company Goodr teamed up with Colorado-based Visible to provide groceries for about 200 families at the library in Green Valley Ranch. (credit: CBS) “A lot of parents are focused on a Christmas experience for the kids and if we can take a little pressure off by providing groceries, it means the world to us,” said Betsy Neal, operations manager at Goodr. (credit: CBS) Organizers say the families should receive enough food for about a week, including meats, produce, eggs and bread. (credit: CBS)
DENVER, CO
CNET

Uber to deliver Christmas trees and wreaths through its seasonal decor store

Uber is expanding its food delivery offerings to include seasonal goods like Christmas trees and wreaths in select cities. Uber customers in Los Angeles, San Diego and West Palm Beach will be able to order 2-foot to 4-foot Christmas trees to be delivered, or 5-foot to 10-foot trees to be picked up. Customers in New York City can order wreaths delivered.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

U.S. safety group offers holiday cooking, decor tips to avoid hazards

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued its annual guidance on how to avoid common holiday-related risks to help Americans safely deck the halls this winter. Unsafe practices when cooking and decorating — think turkey-fueled grease fires, electrical shorts from decorative lights or live flames — lead to thousands of deaths each year, with notable spikes during the holiday season, according to CPSC data.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Following Fire Safety Protocols When Putting Up Christmas Decorations

One of the most favored holiday traditions is Christmas lights. As a result, roughly 150 million Christmas lights will be purchased during the holiday season. No matter how beautiful the lights are, Christmas decorations can pose a safety hazard if not careful. Johnson City Fire Marshall Bob Blakeslee sees it every year.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
insideedition.com

From Falls to Fires, How to Prevent Decoration Dangers This Holiday Season

If a great ladder is not on your Christmas wish list, maybe it should be, especially if you are one of those who goes all out when it comes to holiday decorations. Experts say it’s one of the things that can keep you from becoming an accident statistic. It...
WTAX

Shoppers this year not finding the kind of holiday season sales they’ve gotten used to

As you’ve been doing your holiday shopping, have you not been finding the kind of sales you usually see this time of year, particularly in the years since the Great Recession? If so, you’re not alone. The Washington Post reports that there’s fewer of the holiday discounts shoppers have to come to expect, and the discounts that there are aren’t as deep, due to rising costs and this year’s supply chain challenges. On top of that, when it comes to buying online, the Post saying companies are using more personalized pricing strategies based on someone’s buying history. Some shoppers are passing up impulse purchases and non-necessities because the big discounts aren’t there, being more deliberate about what they buy. One shopper told the Post, “The deals are just horrible. I’m looking at these discounts, thinking: That’s it? Never mind.” (Washington Post)
SHOPPING
Journal & Sunday Journal

Reason for the Season: Local women connects with parents through Christmas decorations

INWOOD — Kim Funk pointed to the picture on the wall behind her with a lump in her throat as she talked. “That was probably their last dance together,” she said. The photo showed an older couple swaying together during a slow dance, the look of love clear in his eyes as he gazed upon his bride. That couple was Funk’s parents, and the picture was taken in 2003 at her nephew’s wedding.
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV

