ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

9 things we learned from Episode 5 of the Tom Brady documentary, ‘Man in the Arena’

By Hayden Bird
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

The episode included Bill O'Brien's nickname, Gisele Bündchen's initial take on football, and Wes Welker's comments about his Super Bowl drop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pmRwo_0dNOYzUW00
Tom Brady warming up prior to Super Bowl XLVI. AP Photo/Chris O'Meara

A theme in the latest episode of the documentary series “Man in the Arena” is Tom Brady discussing the transition his life underwent both on and off the field between 2008 and 2012.

Episode 5, “No Guarantees,” focused on a middle period in Brady’s career in New England. It was a time in which a new group of players—which Brady referenced as “the Patriots 2.0″—began to take shape around him.

And away from football, Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s relationship is chronicled. Bündchen is one of those featured on-camera in the episode, along with Brady, former Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker, and ex-Patriots assistant coach Bill O’Brien.

Here are a few observations from the fifth episode:

Bündchen’s initial take on football

According to Bündchen, the relationship with Brady grew from a friendship into “a couple of dates.”

“Then he invited me to go to my first football game, which was against the Chargers,” Bündchen remembered. It was the AFC Divisional Round playoff win over the Chargers in January, 2007.

“I thought it was the most boring thing I had ever seen in my life,” Bündchen confessed, noting the differences between American football and soccer. “I was like what are they doing? Why do they stop all the time? Where is the goal?”

“I felt like an outsider”

A defining moment in Brady’s career came in the first game of the 2008 season, when he tore his ACL and MCL on a tackle from Bernard Pollard.

The injury left Brady out for the entire season, and detached from his normal life.

“When I was out that whole season, I realized that playing the game brought me so much joy,” Brady acknowledged. “There’s a big hole in your life when you’re not doing what you love to do, which is to be a part of the team.”

“I felt like an outsider to that team,” Brady said.

Brady and Bündchen’s family

Brady said that he was “anxious” and “stressed out” after the birth of his first son, Jack, in 2007 in trying to balance his personal life as his new relationship with Bündchen began. Jack is the son of Brady and actress Bridget Moynahan, who was living on the West Coast at the time.

“How is this all going to play out?” Brady recalled wondering.

As Bündchen explained, having a role in Jack’s life was something she threw herself into early on.

“It’s been the biggest blessing in my life, really,” Bündchen said. “I love Jack like he is my own little munchkin.”

Brady and Bündchen were married in 2009, deviating from a schedule the quarterback had always assumed he would be on.

“I didn’t think I’d be married until I was late in my career,” Brady admitted. “I thought late 30s, early 40s was when I was going to get married.”

But as Brady noted, by his 11th NFL season, he was married with two kids.

“My life was taken on a different road than I had thought it was going to take on,” Brady explained. “That forever changed my life.”

Bill Belichick designed the 2011 Patriots offense around the post-lockout environment.

In 2011, the NFL went through a four-month work stoppage when the owners locked out the players due to an inability to agree to a new collective bargaining agreement.

The lockout spanned March through July, and prevented players from going through a normal offseason.

Brady and the Patriots got together for informal practice sessions at Boston College as players tried to stay on the same page.

When the lockout ended and the team returned to working with coaches, Bill Belichick was waiting with a new game plan.

“When we first got back to the facility, Coach Belichick said, ‘There are a lot of teams that probably haven’t done s*** this whole offseason,'” Brady recalled. “‘Players probably are out of shape. So what we’re going to do is we’re going to try to play a lot of no-huddle [offense].”

The team’s commitment to an up-tempo approach paid off, as New England once again became one of the most prolific offenses in the league.

“Teapot” O’Brien

O’Brien and Brady took a moment during the episode to break down their memorable sideline argument during a 2011 win over Washington. The incident came after an end zone interception originally intended for Patriots receiver Tiquan Underwood.

“I kind of did something that I don’t typically do, which is say to the receiver, ‘You have to come back and get the ball,'” Brady remembered. “I had no business saying that to Tiquan because it was my fault. And [O’Brien] heard it.”

Brady and O’Brien recalled the expletive-laden exchange between them, noting that the argument was something they were quickly able to move past.

In fact, as Brady noted, O’Brien’s nickname was based around his temper.

“We had a nickname for Billy,” Brady said of O’Brien. “He was called ‘The Teapot.'”

According to Brady, O’Brien’s temper would simmer until it boiled over. O’Brien, however, was quick to remind Brady that “you’re the teapot too.”

And as the 2011 season progressed, Patriots players began to list O’Brien’s “teapot” episodes on the side of an actual teapot.

An unforeseen Super Bowl prop bet

Pitted against the Giants in yet another Super Bowl, Brady and the Patriots got off to a terrible start. On New England’s first offensive play, Brady committed intentional grounding from inside the Patriots’ end zone, resulting in a safety for New York.

It was a moment that Brady looked back on with a degree of self-deprecating humor.

“A lot of people probably lost their Super Bowl bets about the first person to score in the game,” Brady joked. “They didn’t realize it was going to be a safety. I’m sure that was [a] pretty long shot in the prop bets.”

Brady’s grudging respect for the Giants

Though Brady called losing Super Bowl XLII to the Giants his “toughest loss,” it’s clear that he holds his New York counterparts from that era in high regard.

“They were always a little thorn in our side, and I think because there was no fear with them,” Brady said of the Giants. “Sometimes we imposed some fear on some other teams, but never the Giants.”

Amid a back-and-forth battle in Super Bowl XLVI, Brady grudgingly gave the Giants credit.

“In typical Giants fashion, they’re just fighters too,” said Brady. Looking at the final outcome, Brady bluntly chalked it up to another closely fought clash with a familiar foe.

“There were a lot of what-ifs in that game,” Brady said. “Unfortunately, the f******* Giants were on the other end of it.”

“I thought I was mild”

In the aftermath of the Super Bowl loss, Bündchen was heard saying, “My husband cannot f****** throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time.”

The comment was in reaction to Welker’s crucial fourth quarter drop that could’ve moved the Patriots close to sealing the game. According to Brady, she told him about the soundbite later that night.

“You can’t say that,” Brady told Bündchen, though she didn’t initially believe it was a consequential moment.

“I thought I was mild on what I said,” Bündchen explained. “I mean it’s true. How can he do everything?”

Still, she quickly realized the implications of the comment as the postgame narratives took hold.

“The next morning, when they made it about Wes, it broke my heart,” Bündchen said, “because I was like, ‘Are you kidding?’ To me, that’s like the hardest working guy I know in that team.”

“I know where her heart is, and I know who she is, so I almost agreed with her at the time,” Welker admitted. “I was more mad at myself.”

Welker’s thoughts on the Super Bowl drop

“It’s just funny that you get remembered by the one [drop],” Welker lamented of the play. “It’s just something that I have to move on from.”

Of course, as Brady correctly pointed out, Welker’s drop came on second down of that drive.

“That was a huge play in the game, but at the same time, there was a play to be made on third down too,” said Brady, “and I didn’t do that one either.”

And in a wider view, Brady praised Welker’s contributions to the Patriots.

“There was nobody who could define what being a great teammate was, what doing the right thing was like Wes,” Brady explained. “You know Wes had the most amazing career for the Patriots. But we didn’t win the Super Bowls at those times.

“To me that doesn’t take away from what his amazing career was, and what his contributions were. If I’m starting a team to go to battle with, Wes Welker’s in that starting lineup.”

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady had message for Dennis Allen after interception

Tom Brady did not have a pleasant night on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, and he appeared to have a message for Dennis Allen towards the end of the loss. Brady struggled through the 9-0 shutout loss at home against New Orleans. On his team’s second-to-last possession, Brady threw an interception to seal the loss.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady makes shocking admission on wife Gisele Bundchen after first baby

Behind every successful man is a great woman. For Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady that couldn’t be any truer. Brady had a very challenging year in 2007 when he was still with the New England Patriots. He had his first child with his former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan but he was also having a budding relationship with Gisele Bundchen. While logic would dictate that Bundchen wouldn’t be too happy with the unique setup, Brady said she was more than gracious.
CELEBRITIES
NESN

Did Tom Brady Just Drop Expletive-Laden Remark At Saints Coach?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was shut out by the New Orleans Saints in a 9-0 loss on “Sunday Night Football,” and in doing so showed off frustration in more ways than one. Perhaps most notably, though, was an exchange Brady had with Saints acting head coach...
NFL
The Big Lead

Tom Brady Threw an Interception and a Fit Against the New Orleans Saints

Tom Brady struggled against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football in Week 15. Brady completed 25 of 45 passes for 190 yards and an interception as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were shut out by a division rival at home. C.J. Gardner-Johnson picked off Brady to ice the game late in the fourth quarter and then things got crazy.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bridget Moynahan
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Gisele Bündchen
Yardbarker

Bucs QB Tom Brady has shoulder issue ahead of Saints game?

Perhaps those plays were more costly than anyone realized at the time. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Buccaneers added Brady to Friday's injury report with a right shoulder issue. The seven-time champion signal-caller was listed as a full participant and carries no injury designation into the weekend, so everybody should expect the future Hall of Famer to be in the lineup come Sunday.
NFL
CBS Sports

Tom Brady gets shutout for the first shutout in 15 years vs. Saints, keeping a Drew Brees NFL record safe

The New Orleans Saints put on a dominant defensive performance on Sunday night, shutting out Tom Brady and the division rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 9-0 win. It was just the third time Brady has been shut out in his career, and the first time a Brady-quarterbacked team has been shut out since Week 15 of the 2006 season, according to the NFL's internal research department. In 2006, Brady was still just 29 years old and no current NFL defensive players were in the league at the time. He is now 44 years old. The 255-game streak without being shut out preserves the record held by ... former Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who in 2006 was playing in his first season with the Saints.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Patriots#Chargers#Afc Divisional Round#Acl#Mcl
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady reacts to embarrassing shutout vs. Saints

After experiencing unarguably their worst loss of the season in Week 15 against the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady didn’t hold back as he expressed his frustration and disappointment to their performance. The Buccaneers fell to the Saints, 9-0, with Brady being shutout for just...
NFL
New York Post

Gisele Bündchen had major Tom Brady decision to make when his first son was born

Tom Brady’s life forever changed in August 2007, when he and ex Bridget Moynahan welcomed their first child, son Jack. That same year, the then-Patriots quarterback was starting a new relationship with supermodel Gisele Bündchen. As Brady reflected in Tuesday’s installment of “Man in the Arena,” the couple learned a lot about one another — and what they wanted long-term — in a short period of time.
CELEBRITIES
995qyk.com

Tom Brady’s wife Gisele Saves Sea Turtle From Fishing Net

Gisele Bündchen, the wife of Tom Brady, posted on her Instagram saving a sea turtle that got stuck in a fishing net. Bündchen, who is from Brazil, speaks Portuguese in the video and untangles the sea turtle’s head from the netting. She then flips the animal over, upright, and carries it to the shore.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Fans Become Brady Fans for a Day

The New Orleans Saints have a reasonable pathway to the NFC playoffs — if they can upset the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Of course, that is a ginormous if, especially because Tom Brady is in charge of the Buccaneers, and Tampa Bay is at home. But it’s a division game, and stranger things have occurred.
NFL
FanSided

Best memes and jokes from ugly Saints-Buccaneers SNF game

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints game was far from an easy watch. So, NFL Twitter decided to make some memes during the ugly game. The Week 15 edition of Sunday Night Football featured a potential clinching scenario. If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were to defeat the New Orleans Saints, they would win the NFC South title for the first time since 2007. That was an interesting storyline heading into the rivalry matchup.
NFL
NBC Sports

Tom Brady pops up on Bucs injury report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had their starting quarterback pop up on the team's injury report Friday. Prior to their appearance on Sunday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints, Tom Brady appeared on Tampa's final injury report of the week with a right shoulder ailment. The 44-year-old Brady was listed...
NFL
CBS Boston

Tom Brady, Wes Welker Open Up About Huge Super Bowl Drop In Latest Documentary Episode

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The new Tom Brady documentary series has been surprisingly good. While the prospect of rehashing a bunch of story lines we’ve already heard a million times wasn’t the most alluring, the production and focus of each individual episode has been interesting and compelling. In some cases, the series has unearthed new information and material. Certainly, that was the case with the latest episode, which debuted this week on ESPN+. This one focused on Brady and the Patriots after the loss in Super Bowl XLII to the Giants, through Brady’s season-ending injury in 2008, through Brady’s...
NFL
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy