Earth Science

Meltwater influences ecosystems in the Arctic Ocean

EurekAlert
 6 days ago

Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research. In the summer months, sea ice from the Arctic drifts through Fram Strait into the Atlantic. Thanks to meltwater, a stable layer forms around the drifting ice atop the salty seawater, producing significant effects on biological processes and marine organisms. In...

www.eurekalert.org

#Oceans#Meltwater#The Arctic Ocean#Deep Sea#Polar And Marine Research#Nature Communications#Fram
scitechdaily.com

Winter Is Coming Paradox: Researchers Uncover the Surprising Cause of the Little Ice Age

Cold era, lasting from early 15th to mid-19th centuries, triggered by unusually warm conditions. New research from the University of Massachusetts Amherst provides a novel answer to one of the persistent questions in historical climatology, environmental history, and the earth sciences: what caused the Little Ice Age? The answer, we now know, is a paradox: warming.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

A Massive New Source of Greenhouse Gases is Rapidly Warming Up the Planet

In the cold regions of eastern Siberia, an abundant type of permafrost rich in organic material was discovered by scientists to have been a massive new source of nitrous oxide (N2O), one of the greenhouse gases that heats up our planet. This Pleistocene-age, Siberian permafrost called Yedoma, with ice content...
EARTH SCIENCE
EurekAlert

After thousands of years, an iconic whale confronts a new enemy

For millennia, vast expanses of the Arctic Ocean have been untouched by humans, ocean where narwhals and other marine mammals lived undisturbed. Now that climate change is causing sea ice to melt, there has been an uptick of human activity in the Arctic. This has resulted in significantly more noise from an array of human sources, including seismic surveys, mine blasts, port projects and cruise ships.
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Earth Science
NewsBreak
Science
Eos

Capturing How Fast the Arctic Ocean Is Gaining Fresh Water

The surface of the Arctic Ocean is getting fresher. As climate change progresses, shifts in processes such as precipitation and ice melt are reducing the salinity of Arctic surface waters, which could disrupt marine ecosystems and carbon storage. However, computer models designed to help predict the effects of climate change do not accurately reflect real-world observations of Arctic surface salinity—and it’s unclear why.
EARTH SCIENCE
Cosmos

Melting glaciers could create new habitats for salmon

In evolutionary biology, the adage “move, adapt or die” is a concise summary of the options presented to any given species in the face of environmental change. Given that conditions on Earth are never stable – the planet has shivered through five significant ice ages to date – these different options are always simmering away in the background for every species.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The polar night shift: seasonal dynamics and drivers of Arctic Ocean microbiomes revealed by autonomous sampling

The Arctic Ocean features extreme seasonal differences in daylight, temperature, ice cover, and mixed layer depth. However, the diversity and ecology of microbes across these contrasting environmental conditions remain enigmatic. Here, using autonomous samplers and sensors deployed at two mooring sites, we portray an annual cycle of microbial diversity, nutrient concentrations and physical oceanography in the major hydrographic regimes of the Fram Strait. The ice-free West Spitsbergen Current displayed a marked separation into a productive summer (dominated by diatoms and carbohydrate-degrading bacteria) and regenerative winter state (dominated by heterotrophic Syndiniales, radiolarians, chemoautotrophic bacteria, and archaea). The autumn post-bloom with maximal nutrient depletion featured Coscinodiscophyceae, Rhodobacteraceae (e.g. Amylibacter) and the SAR116 clade. Winter replenishment of nitrate, silicate and phosphate, linked to vertical mixing and a unique microbiome that included Magnetospiraceae and Dadabacteriales, fueled the following phytoplankton bloom. The spring-summer succession of Phaeocystis, Grammonema and Thalassiosira coincided with ephemeral peaks of Aurantivirga, Formosa, Polaribacter and NS lineages, indicating metabolic relationships. In the East Greenland Current, deeper sampling depth, ice cover and polar water masses concurred with weaker seasonality and a stronger heterotrophic signature. The ice-related winter microbiome comprised Bacillaria, Naviculales, Polarella, Chrysophyceae and Flavobacterium ASVs. Low ice cover and advection of Atlantic Water coincided with diminished abundances of chemoautotrophic bacteria while others such as Phaeocystis increased, suggesting that Atlantification alters microbiome structure and eventually the biological carbon pump. These insights promote the understanding of microbial seasonality and polar night ecology in the Arctic Ocean, a region severely affected by climate change.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Sea-ice derived meltwater stratification slows the biological carbon pump: results from continuous observations

The ocean moderates the world's climate through absorption of heat and carbon, but how much carbon the ocean will continue to absorb remains unknown. The North Atlantic Ocean west (Baffin Bay/Labrador Sea) and east (Fram Strait/Greenland Sea) of Greenland features the most intense absorption of anthropogenic carbon globally; the biological carbon pump (BCP) contributes substantially. As Arctic sea-ice melts, the BCP changes, impacting global climate and other critical ocean attributes (e.g. biodiversity). Full understanding requires year-round observations across a range of ice conditions. Here we present such observations: autonomously collected Eulerian continuous 24-month time-series in Fram Strait. We show that, compared to ice-unaffected conditions, sea-ice derived meltwater stratification slows the BCP by 4 months, a shift from an export to a retention system, with measurable impacts on benthic communities. This has implications for ecosystem dynamics in the future warmer Arctic where the seasonal ice zone is expected to expand.
EARTH SCIENCE
The Independent

Glaciers in Himalayas melting at ‘exceptional’ rate, scientists warn

Glaciers in the Himalayas are shrinking far more rapidly than glaciers in other parts of the world, threatening the water supply of millions of people in Asia, new research warns.The study, led by scientists at the University of Leeds, found that in recent decades, Himalayan glaciers have lost ice 10 times more quickly than they have on average since the Little Ice Age, when glaciers expanded around 400-700 years ago. The ice loss is occurring so quickly, the research team described the rate as “exceptional”.The researchers reconstructed the extent and ice content of 14,798 Himalayan glaciers to reveal how large...
WORLD
EurekAlert

Marine life can cling together to buy time in the face of climate warming

Some marine species can help protect others from climate change by shielding them from heat, according to a new study by a Texas A&M University at Galveston professor. Laura Jurgens, assistant professor of marine biology, and colleagues from the University of Vermont and the University of California at Davis detail the findings in the current issue of Ecology.
SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Abundance of life discovered beneath an Antarctic ice shelf

Far beneath the ice shelves of the Antarctic, there is more marine life than expected, finds a recent study in the journal Current Biology, published this week (20 December 2021). Despite occupying nearly 1.6 million km2, ice shelves are amongst the least known environments on Earth. Life has been seen...
WILDLIFE
EurekAlert

Air bubbles in Antarctic ice point to cause of oxygen decline

HOUSTON – (Dec. 20, 2021) – An unknown culprit has been removing oxygen from our atmosphere for at least 800,000 years, and an analysis of air bubbles preserved in Antarctic ice for up to 1.5 million years has revealed the likely suspect. “We know atmospheric oxygen levels began...
EARTH SCIENCE
EurekAlert

Rewilding the Arctic with mammals likely to be ineffective in slowing climate change impact

A new study has shed new light on why large mammals died out at the end of the ice age, suggesting their extinction was caused by a warming climate and expansion of vegetation that created unsuitable habitat for the animals. The findings, published in the journal PNAS, have major implications for proposals to prevent the soils in the Arctic today from thawing by re-introducing animals such as bison and horses.
WILDLIFE

