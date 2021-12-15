ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany expels Russian diplomats over state-ordered killing

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says her country is expelling two Russian diplomats and has summoned Moscow’s ambassador for talks after a court concluded that Russia was behind the killing of a Chechen man in Berlin two years ago. Annalena Baerbock said the state-ordered killing...

