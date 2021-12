A daily dose of yogurt can help lower blood pressure, particularly among individuals with hypertension, according to a new study from the University of South Australia. More than one billion people suffer from hypertension, or high blood pressure. These individuals have a greater risk of heart attack, stroke, and cardiovascular diseases, which are the leading cause of death worldwide. Every 36 seconds, someone in the United States dies from cardiovascular disease.

