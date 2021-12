Working from outside of the office is fantastic, until it isn’t. Maybe you don’t have a dedicated space? Maybe you’re constantly interrupted by children, pets, spouses, or someone else that lives with you? Perhaps you just wish you had a decent cup of coffee and some delicious breakfast pastries? Whatever the case may be, there are situations where working remotely, or working from home, are not always ideal. It applies to everyone, from individuals — freelancers and contractors — to small teams and beyond, including organizations.

SINGAPORE ・ 5 DAYS AGO