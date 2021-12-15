Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Announces Its Innovative Solar Canopy Designed By Morali Architects and Amergy Solar Inc., and Financed By Green Stream Holdings

When it comes to solar energy, Australia has a huge natural advantage with an abundance of sun and vast, flat expanses of land. This makes it relatively easy to build solar farms across the continent. Some proposed projects, however, overlap with arable land. As a result, solar companies and farmers are often in competition, with conflicts already arising in Canberra, Queensland and Wagga, the South Riverina and Greater Hume in New South Wales. But these are familiar battlegrounds. Such tension has played out over many decades with agricultural communities facing serious environmental, social and health impacts from coal and coal seam...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO