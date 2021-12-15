ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Brighsun New Energy STO Approved For Listing On CryptoSX Digital Asset Exchange

albuquerqueexpress.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrighsun New Energy Integrates Blockchain Technology to Redefine Borderless Communication. SIDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 15, 2021 / Brighsun is a globally reputed research and development company in the sustainable battery, electric vehicles (EV) and sustainable energy industry. Having contributed immensely towards green energy and global carbon footprint reduction, the...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

NASDAQ-Listed Nuvei Partners with FTX Exchange: Details

Nuvei, a one-stop digital payments ecosystem for retail clients and businesses, inks a partnership with one of the largest centralized cryptocurrencies exchanges. Nuvei and FTX have joined forces for a better payments experience. According to the official announcement shared by the team of Nuvei, its payment solutions are now integrated...
RETAIL
techxplore.com

Digital microscale electrochemical energy storage devices

With the development of the internet of things and information technology, it can be foreseen that we will enter a digital, intelligent and fully connected world. In the future, we may monitor our health status through wearable devices, cure diseases with the aid of advanced implanted microelectronics, obtain real-time information about the surrounding environment by means of multi-node sensors, all of which require a large number of microscale electronic terminals as support.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Energy#Sto#Digital Assets#Sustainable Energy#Digital Asset Exchange#Ev#Brighsun Energy Ltd#Cryptosx Exchange#Asian#2u Token#Ecommerce#2u App#2u Gaming Blockchain#Acco
aithority.com

CoinMENA Integrates Chainlink to Bring Enhanced Transparency to Its Digital Assets Exchange

CoinMENA, the digital assets exchange designed specifically for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, is pleased to announce our live integration of the industry leading Chainlink Price Feeds—decentralized data feeds that provide accurate, tamperproof, and transparent asset prices on various cryptocurrencies, FX rates, and traditional assets. CoinMENA is referencing Chainlink Price Feeds during all fiat-to-crypto transactions on the exchange, ensuring users are getting fair-market exchange rates.
MARKETS
securitiesfinancetimes.com

FIS appoints new head of product strategy for digital assets

FIS appoints new head of product strategy for digital assets. FIS has appointed Ralph Achkar as head of product strategy for digital assets, currency, and blockchain technology. Prior to FIS, Achkar was managing director - digital product development and innovation lead for Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia at...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Digital Realty lists Digital Core REIT on Singapore Stock Exchange

Digital Realty listed Digital Core REIT earlier this month as a standalone publicly traded vehicle on the Singapore Exchange. Digital Realty contributed a 90 percent interest in a portfolio of 10 assets concentrated in top-tier data center markets across the United States and Canada valued at $1.4 billion. The initial IPO portfolio is fully leased to a blue-chip roster of large, growing customers, with a weighted average remaining lease term of more than six years. Digital Core REIT is sponsored and externally managed by Digital Realty to provide operational support for the new vehicle and to ensure a seamless customer experience. Digital Realty will earn fees for asset and property management as well as acquisitions, dispositions and development.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
albuquerqueexpress.com

Fernhill Corp is Pleased to Provide a New Roadmap for its Recently Acquired Institutional Digital Asset Trading Platform, MainBloq

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / December 10, 2021 / Fernhill Corp (OTC:FERN) is pleased to provide an updated Road Map for the first half of 2022 for its recently completed acquisition, MainBloq, a groundbreaking digital asset trading platform serving both banks and hedge funds. MainBloq's software platform, API and services deliver automated algorithmic trading, smart order routing, and customized trading solutions that optimize digital asset trading operations with connectivity to over 30 of the top crypto exchanges globally. MainBloq's platform bridges the gap for digital asset trading and provides institutional capabilities similar to more traditional fx, derivative, and equities trading platforms.
MARKETS
aithority.com

New Digital Assets And Cryptocurrency Startups Join Mastercard Start Path Program To Jump Start New Opportunities And Solve Real-World Problems

From NFT-based rewards programs to innovative banking platforms and services, five new global cryptocurrency and digital assets startups join Mastercard’s award-winning program. As interest in cryptocurrency and digital assets continues to rise, a new cohort will join the Mastercard Start Path Crypto startup engagement program dedicated to exploring and...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

Fidelity Digital Assets Taps Nexo's Crypto Credit Lines in New Partnership

Nexo is a cryptocurrency lending protocol. Image: Nexo. Crypto lender Nexo announced a new collaboration with institutional crypto custodian Fidelity Digital Assets for a suite of products aimed at providing institutional investors with more onramps into crypto. Fidelity Digital Assets is the blockchain branch of Fidelity Investments, the Boston-based asset...
MARKETS
Forbes

The Future Of Energy: Using Digital Twins As A Strategic Asset At GE Digital

What if data and machine learning (ML) could save your customers billions of dollars in operations and maintenance costs—while also saving the planet?. Using ML, GE Digital helps its customers achieve desired outcomes more quickly with a Digital Twin library—as much as 75% faster in some cases—while reducing reactive maintenance efforts by up to 40% in less than one year. But leveraging multiple ML solutions is doing more than just driving efficiency for the company and its customers. It’s also reducing carbon emissions and energy waste on the grid.
INDUSTRY
zycrypto.com

Leading Digital Asset Exchange Gate.io Becomes Sixth Largest Crypto Futures Platform

Gate.io, a leading global digital assets exchange, now ranks as the sixth-largest crypto futures platform globally. As per the announcement, Gate.io is now among the top ten leading cryptocurrency exchanges having raised from the fifteenth place just two months ago. According to data by CoinGecko, in the last 24 hours, Gate.io’s crypto futures trading volume surpassed $7.1 billion, pushing the exchange up to the sixth position.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
thepaypers.com

LiquidX launches digital distribution of trade finance assets

US-based LiquidX, a global fintech solutions provider, has announced the launch of automated digital distribution technology for trade finance assets. With this launch, banks and asset managers will have a digital solution for programmatic, automated origination and distribution of trade finance assets, allowing them to scale, improve returns, and generate costs savings for their trade finance businesses, as the press release says.
ECONOMY
Tech Times

How Two Years of Phemex Has Subverted the Narrative of Digital Asset Exchanges

Second anniversary celebrations can be tricky for any business. It's easier to celebrate a company's first year of existence because growth is recognizable from the start. However, to maintain, or even exceed the same growth trajectory for another year is no easy task. This November, as its second birthday approaches, Phemex is celebrating in style -- and for good reason.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

UK FCA Hopes to Boost Exchange Listings with New Rules

The UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) issued a statement last week announcing rule changes designed to boost share listings on UK exchanges. At the beginning of 2021, the Kalifa Review of Fintech was published providing a roadmap for the UK to maintain and improve the digital transformation of financial services. This report included recommendations for Fintech along with advice as to how to increase listings on stock exchanges.
ECONOMY
bitcoinist.com

LBank Exchange Listed MaticVerse (Mverse)

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Dec. 16, 2021 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, listed MaticVerse (Mverse) token on December 10, 2021. For all users of LBank Exchange, the Mverse/USDT trading pair was officially available for trading at 22:00 (UTC+8) on December 10, 2021. The NFT and gaming...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy