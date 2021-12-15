Brighsun New Energy STO Approved For Listing On CryptoSX Digital Asset Exchange

What if data and machine learning (ML) could save your customers billions of dollars in operations and maintenance costs—while also saving the planet?. Using ML, GE Digital helps its customers achieve desired outcomes more quickly with a Digital Twin library—as much as 75% faster in some cases—while reducing reactive maintenance efforts by up to 40% in less than one year. But leveraging multiple ML solutions is doing more than just driving efficiency for the company and its customers. It’s also reducing carbon emissions and energy waste on the grid.

