Miami Springs, Fla. — Eurobuilding Hotels Group (EHG) has entered the technology development business. After several years of development, the global hotel company has made available to the industry its web-based mobile app that facilitates everything guests may need along their journey, from “Reservation to Review,” and without the need for guests to download an app. GuestHub is a solution designed to boost a hotel’s bottom line by taking better care of guests. It places guest-request task management and guest messaging at the core of operations, helping hotels to improve reviews, increase rooms revenue, and streamline operations by reducing staff workloads. EB Hotel Miami Airport is the first U.S. property to add GuestHub.

MIAMI, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO