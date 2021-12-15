ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Kremlin: Xi supports Putin's pursuit of guarantees from West

By DASHA LITVINOVA - Associated Press
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 5 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping supported Russian President Vladimir Putin in his push to get...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Related
AFP

German defence minister says Russia cannot 'dictate' to NATO

German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht on Sunday said Russia cannot "dictate" to NATO on regional security, as tensions soar between Moscow and Western capitals over the conflict in Ukraine. She spoke during a visit to Lithuania, which along with its Baltic neighbours Estonia and Latvia is worried about security after Russia deployed tens of thousands of troops near its border with fellow ex-Soviet Ukraine. "We have to resolve the tense situation we are in now both diplomatically and with credible deterrence," Lambrecht told reporters. "We have to talk with each other, which means discussing the proposals that Russia has put forward. That is right and important," she added at Lithuania's Rukla military base.
Xi Jinping
Vladimir Putin
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Putin defies Biden, sends more Russian troops to Ukraine border

Russia is reportedly sending even more troops to its border with Ukraine, even after President Joe Biden warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that the U.S. would punish Russia and increase defensive assistance to Ukraine. U.S. intelligence found Russia is sending additional military units to the border region, sources familiar with...
#Kremlin#Ukraine#Moscow#Ap#Chinese#Russian#Nato#Western
hngn.com

Brussels Plays Best Card Against Putin, Threatens To Shut Down Nord Stream 2 in Event of Ukraine Invasion

Brussels told Putin that any move to conquer Ukraine would cost him the Nord Stream 2 pipeline as its main trump card. Observers say that the pipeline is essential to Russian President Vladimir Putin to keep a hold on the European Union gas supply. The Kremlin has been accused of weaponizing gas supplies to leverage against the EU bloc, which has sown disunity among its members.
Europe
China
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

Diplomacy is ‘no longer sufficient’ to prevent Russian escalation, Lithuanian defense chief says

The Biden administration should not wait for further Russian escalation to impose consequences on Moscow and support Ukraine, Lithuania’s top military official said Thursday. President Joe Biden has sought to usher in “a new era of relentless diplomacy” that replaces saber-rattling with a focus on alliances and direct conversations...
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia, China present unified front amid rising tensions with West

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The leaders of Russia and China sought to display a unified front in the face of both countries’ increasingly tense relations with the West, hailing their “model” relations during a video call on December 15.
whtc.com

NATO will not let Russia dictate its military posture, Germany says

RUKLA, Lithuania (Reuters) – NATO will discuss Russia’s security proposals but it will not let Moscow dictate the alliance’s military posture, German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Sunday on a visit to German troops based in Lithuania to deter a Russian attack. On Friday, Moscow set...
The Week

Russian diplomat: NATO is 'balancing on the edge of war'

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Saturday that NATO is "balancing on the edge of war," and that if the alliance does not accede to Russian demands, his country will employ whatever "ways, means, and solutions" are necessary "to ensure our security," The Associated Press reports. These statements come...
