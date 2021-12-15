ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Catch up Quick

wvlt.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficers with HCSO responded to a call on Thursday regarding criminal trespassing...

www.wvlt.tv

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Officials searching for missing Knoxville woman

Officers with HCSO responded to a call on Thursday regarding criminal trespassing at the Ben Hill Road residence. Local shops team up to provide toys to kids in Kentucky. Downtown Dandridge shops collecting a truckload of toys for storm victims to have Christmas presents. HEALING HURTS | SPECIAL TEAM DEPLOYED...
KNOXVILLE, TN
iheart.com

Woman Flying Into Dallas Has $100,000-Plus In Cash Seized

A woman traveling from Chicago has more than $100,000 in cash seized at Dallas Love Field. She has not been charged with a crime or even suspected of a crime, but police seized it and it will be subject to the civil asset forfeiture process. So in other words, the...
DALLAS, TX
wvlt.tv

Report: Small group attempts to scam Home Depot for over $3K

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A small group of three who worked together reportedly attempted to scam Home Depot in Knoxville and Nashville for over $3K in merchandise, a police report stated. Officials said Joshua Hughey was in a Knoxville Home Depot when he selected merchandise, went to the cash register,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

“She doesn’t remember anything,” Missing Knoxville woman returns home

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lan Nguyen, the 29-year-old that has been missing since Monday, has returned home, according to her brother, Khanh Nguyen, and close friends. Law enforcement agencies are still working to verify that she is home, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. Khanh told WVLT News...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
wvlt.tv

KPD searching for suspect of overnight East Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred overnight Saturday. Officers responded to a shooting reported at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 18. Once on the scene, a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound was found, officials said. The man was transported...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Six months later, where is Summer Wells?

One person is dead following a crash on I-40 East, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland. Nguyen has been missing for 2 days according to family members. Updated: 1 hours ago. Nguyen has been missing for 2 days according to family members. Emotional support dog sworn into court.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man shot in the hand, says KPD officials

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened 10 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to officials, it happened on the 2700 block of Selma Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the hand, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Christmas#Wvlt News
wvlt.tv

Ministry hands out holiday meals in Sevier Co.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of families are now ready to cook a holiday meal thanks to Sevier County Food Ministries this week. Karen Atchley said that it was hard to get all she needed for a Christmas meal on her fixed income. Tuesday, she went to the food ministries and is thankful for the bag of food she received.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

6 months since Summer Wells disappearance

KPD Deputy Chief retires during internal investigation of sexual misconduct. Police seize over 50 pounds of Marijuana, stolen gold plated gun from Knoxville man. The search warrant was executed after a controlled deliver of Marijuana was made to the resident’s home, according to a police report. KPD investigating shooting...
KNOXVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
wvlt.tv

Tennessee ranked the 4th riskiest state to travel to for the holidays

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With more people expected to travel this holiday season than last, QuoteWizard conducted a study to find out the riskiest states to travel to this time of year. Twelve factors went into the determination; accidents and DUI statistics, COVID-19 cases and deaths, vaccination rates, hospital capacity,...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Rural Metro Fire responds to Farragut house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire Friday afternoon caused by a chimney, according to officials. At approximately 3:30 p.m., fire officials responded to 10808 Farragut Hills Road and saw heavy smoke and fire around the chimney from outside the home, according to Rural Metro Fire Public Information Officer Jeffery Bagwell.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing Knoxville Woman Returns Home - clipped version

Your headlines from December 17, 2021 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: New video from plane crash in Alcoa, Lawmakers look to honor Staff SGT. Ryan Knauss, and new details on Tessa Majors' murder. Knoxville family helps storm victims. Updated: 18 hours ago. Mikels family went to Dawson Springs on...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy