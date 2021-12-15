Catch up Quick

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of families are now ready to cook a holiday meal thanks to Sevier County Food Ministries this week. Karen Atchley said that it was hard to get all she needed for a Christmas meal on her fixed income. Tuesday, she went to the food ministries and is thankful for the bag of food she received.

