Four Republican Party candidates campaign in Cambria County

Clarice Schillinger speaks Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at The Fifth Local Eatery & Alehouse in Richland Township. By Dave Sutor dsutor@tribdem.com

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Four Republican Party candidates who are running or thinking about running in statewide races shared their ideas and looked to gain support from Cambria County Republican Party members on Tuesday during a reception at The Fifth Local Eatery & Alehouse in Richland Township.

Two of them are running for governor – John Ventre and Dave White. Kathy Barnette is competing for a seat in the U.S. Senate. Clarice Schillinger is considering a bid for lieutenant governor.

• John Ventre is an author, former multi-state director for the Mutual UFO Network and retired United Parcel Service executive from Westmoreland County.

“The thing that I bring to the table is I bring executive experience,” Ventre said. “To me, that’s what the governor does. I am a very, very good manager, and I get results. For me, managing is easy, governing is easy, and I’m also very creative. I spent four years on television. I wrote 10 books. You don’t get the creativity that I bring from other politicians.”

Reducing the state’s business tax is the “No. 1 thing on my agenda,” he said.

“Pennsylvania is the gateway to the northeast,” Ventre said, “and if we want to jumpstart the state, you have to do it with a very large business tax cut. With that, we’re going to suck jobs out of the northeast. Everything else is going to follow after that – property tax cuts, state income tax, regulation cuts, registrations, all of that.”

• Dave White is a former Delaware County Council member who owns a HVAC business.

“I’m the right person for the job because I’m a tradesman,” White said. “I’m a steamfitter. I’m a pipefitter. That’s what I do for a living. I work hard, like many of the men and women across Pennsylvania. Twenty years ago, I started a business with my wife and my own money and grew it to a business that now employs about 85 people and does about $85 million a year.”

He wants to bring a “business-like mentality to Harrisburg.”

“I’m running for governor to make sure Pennsylvania moves in the right direction,” White said. “Pennsylvania hasn’t been moving in the right direction for a number of years now, and we really saw that in the past two years during the COVID pandemic. As governor, I’m going to make sure that we get jobs back to Pennsylvania, we get good wage growth and we get our economy going.”

• Kathy Barnette, the author of “Nothing to Lose, Everything to Gain: Being Black and Conservative in America,” grew up on an Alabama pig farm “below the bottom rung of the economic ladder,” as she put it. She has expressed concerns about what happens when the Democratic Party has control of a political system, such as in many major cities.

“What they do is they leave people broke, broken and bruised,” Barnette said. “It’s not rocket science of what happens when you have a certain political philosophy that comes in and begins to set policies, and it is those policies that leave our communities blighted, that leave our communities ridden with crime.”

Barnette is running for a Senate seat “because we must.”

“For far too long, good people have been sitting on the sidelines,” Barnette said. “As a result, we’ve created a vacuum, and right now, in our country, we have a lot of desperate individuals who are filling that role, and we see it on a daily basis.”

• Clarice Schillinger, from Montgomery County, left her job as a legislative aide when her children were home from school during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She started the Keeping Kids in School PAC to support school board candidates across the commonwealth.

“What I did was I logged into school board meetings and I saw it getting very political,” Schillinger said. “I saw party-line vote after party-line vote to keep schools closed. That went from a pandemic to politics quickly.”

She wants to see the role of lieutenant governor expanded.

“No. 1, I believe lieutenant governor is a very funded position in Pennsylvania, but it’s underutilized,” Schillinger said. “That lieutenant governor should be the secondhand woman to the governor. She should also have heels on the ground, fighting for our taxpayers, our business owners, our parents and our students.”