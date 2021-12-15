ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks Worth a Closer Look

By Jim Halley
Motley Fool
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe three companies are value stocks that have seen their dividend yields rise as their shares have fallen this year. All three offer dividend yields above 5% but still manage cash-dividend payout ratios below 52%. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...

www.fool.com

Motley Fool

Sell-Off? Correction? 3 Stocks to Buy That Are Already 50% Off Their Highs

With a discounted stock price, the Chewy's value proposition deserves a closer look. Palantir's state-of-the-art AI benefits government and enterprise businesses alike. Lemonade's big splash into auto insurance could be the catalyst this stock needs. Even though the S&P 500 is trading close to its all-time high, tech investors have...
Motley Fool

3 Top Energy Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Brookfield Renewable sees high-powered cash flow growth ahead. Clearway Energy is about to receive a big cash infusion to supercharge its growth. NextEra Energy sees high-end growth in the near term, with big-time upside as new energy sources emerge. Decarbonization might be one of the biggest megatrends of our lifetime....
Motley Fool

Rivian Stock Is Now Down 45% From its Highs. Is the EV Upstart a Buy?

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) burst out of the gates following its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 10. In a matter of days, the electric vehicle maker's stock price soared as much as 130% from its IPO price of $78. Yet since that time, Rivian's shares have fallen back down to...
investing.com

3 Dividend-Paying Stocks Wall Street Analysts Predict Will Rally 45% or More

Growing concerns over rising inflation and the spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant have caused the markets to be volatile after hitting all-time highs. In these volatile market conditions, we think it could be wise to add high-quality dividend-paying stocks Thor Industries (NYSE:THO), Select Medical (NYSE:SEM), and Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to one’s portfolio. In addition, Wall Street analysts expect these names to advance more than 45% in price in the near term. Read on.The major stock market indexes plunged on Thursday as big tech shares fell sharply, causing the NASDAQ Composite Index to shed 385.15 points or 2.47% to close at 15,180.43. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 29.79 points to close at 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 declined 0.8% to close at 4,668.67. The markets have remained volatile as investors gauge economic growth prospects and rising COVD-19 omicron cases.
