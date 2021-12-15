Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

By Hetal Engineer
Green Industry Pros
 9 days ago

knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Texas QAnon cult is now drinking bleach, member’s horrified family says

The family of a woman who joined a fringe QAnon cult in Texas says she’s now drinking toxic chemicals with her peers – and brags that she serves them herself.“She was proud to tell us that she was the one mixing it up and giving it to everybody,” an anonymous relative told the Dallas Observer.The Observer reported earlier this month that the woman, whose family’s surname is Leek, recently left her husband and children in Delaware to join the cult in Dallas. Now, her distressed relatives fear for her life as she and others drink from a punch bowl...
PUBLIC HEALTH
PCWorld

Update Chrome now, because hackers are attacking it

Google has begun pushing out version 96.0.4664.110 of its Chrome desktop browser to address a security vulnerability that is being actively exploited by hackers. Fortunately, the fix is an easy one: Ensure that your browser is up to date, then simply restart it to launch the patched, up-to-date version. Google’s blog post explains that the new version of the browser has been released merely to address existing security vulnerabilities, of which one of them, known as CVE-2021-4102, is being exploited in the wild.
COMPUTERS
TIME

How to Tell Your Family That You Are An Atheist

In a society that largely takes the existence of God for granted, it can be difficult for non-believers to express themselves to friends and family. But there are some methods that can make it easier for atheists to broach this controversial subject.
RELIGION
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Hundreds of thousands of scam parcel delivery texts will be sent this week

More than a million scam texts will be sent in the UK this week in the run-up to Christmas, with more than half using parcel delivery ploys to trick customers. Cyber-security firm Proofpoint is seeing 10 times more scam texts than last year and warned consumers to be vigilant of “smishing” fraud through the festive season. Proofpoint said just over a million scam texts will be sent this week, 56 per cent of which will be fake delivery messages. Vice president of operations Jacinta Tobin said a mix of Covid and Christmas makes the messages more tempting to click on....
COMPUTER SCIENCE
The Independent

How to avoid being scammed by fake delivery texts this Christmas

Security organisations are warning consumers to be extra vigilant this Christmas as more than a million scam texts are expected to be sent in the UK this week.As the nation prepares for festive gifting, more than half of these fake messages will use parcel deliveries to trick people out of their money.Cyber-security firm Proofpoint told the BBC that it is seeing ten times more scam texts this year compared to last year. The texts usually contain a link that leads people to download malicious software or give away private data if they click on it.The warning comes after consumer watchdog...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Best password managers: Secure your accounts and never forget your login details again

The most common password in the world is “123456”.Chances are – if you’re not already using a good password manager – your own password isn’t much stronger than that. People tend to use familiar words and dates to make their passwords easier to remember: things like their pet’s name followed by the year they were born, or their favourite football team followed by a rude word, or their favourite food with a couple of the letters swapped out for digits.These types of password are relatively straightforward for a hacker to guess, whether by snooping around your social media pages or...
TECHNOLOGY

