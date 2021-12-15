Maurice Clipper signs with Tennessee

The football early signing period is taking place Dec. 15-17 for the 2022 recruiting class.

Maurice Clipper Jr. has signed with Tennessee.

The 2022 signing period is the first full class under head coach Josh Heupel.

The Vols were 7-5 (4-4 SEC) in 2021 under Heupel. Tennessee will play in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl against Purdue on Dec. 30 (3 p.m. EST, ESPN).

Maurice Clipper Jr.

Milton High School (Milton, Georgia)

Offensive line — 6-foot-4, 299 pounds

