Tennessee defeats USC Upstate

No. 18 Tennessee (8-2) defeated USC Upstate (2-8), 96-52, Tuesday as forward Olivier Nkamhoua led the way.

Nkamhoua had 21 points to lead all scorers. He also finished the contest with eight rebounds.

Freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler recorded a double-double, totaling 15 points and 10 assists. Chandler also had five rebounds.

Super senior forward John Fulkerson scored 12 points and recorded six rebounds for the Vols, who play in-state rival Memphis in Nashville at Bridgestone Arena Saturday.

Tipoff is slated for noon EST and the game will be televised on ESPN2.

Nick Alves scored 15 points Tuesday to lead the Spartans.

