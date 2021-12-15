ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Molson Coors £25m packaging equipment investment

By James Ridler
foodmanufacture.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrewer Molson Coors has invested £25m in new packaging equipment at its Burton brewery. The drinks firm has welcomed the delivery of a new high-speed filler for its canning line, part of a long-line of improvements at the site over the past 10 years. Weighing more than 24.5...

www.foodmanufacture.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
ElectronicsWeekly.com

Intel to put $7bn packaging investment into Malaysia

On Wednesday Intel will announce a decision to spend $7 billion expanding its packaging facilities in Penang, Malaysia, according to an invitation sent out by the company. In May, Intel announced a $3.5 billion investment into its Rio Rancho packaging facility in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Intel has emphasised that advances...
BUSINESS
Neowin

Intel is investing $7 billion to improve its semiconductor packaging

With the ongoing supply chain and semiconductor crisis, Intel is making a slew of strategic decisions to prevent something like this from happening again in the future and to get back on track. The company is not only making new investments in the US, but it is also sanctioning many international projects as well. The latest development from Team Blue is that it is planning to spend $7 billion to expand its packaging facilities in Penang, Malaysia.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Authentic Brands Group Partners With JD Group to Sell Reebok in 2,850 Stores

As 2022 gets closer, the strategy for Reebok’s revival is slowly coming into focus. Authentic Brands Group (ABG), the retail and marketing powerhouse that acquired Reebok from Adidas earlier this year, has announced a partnership with JD Group to distribute Reebok across thousands of stores in North America and Europe. Under the non-exclusive agreement, Reebok apparel and footwear will be available in more than 2,850 stores owned by JD, including JD, Finish Line, DTLR, Shoe Palace, Size?, Sprinter and SportZone as well as their associated e-commerce platforms. The new partnership is the latest detail to emerge regarding strategies for Reebok under ABG,...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Molson Brewery#Sustainable Packaging#Beer#Brewer Molson Coors#British#Dalziel Ingredients#Npd
foodmanufacture.co.uk

Ivy Farm appoints food tech finance expert amid investment plans

Ivy Farm Technologies, the UK start-up seeking to bring cultivated meat to UK consumers by 2023, has appointed former Barclays investment banker Azamat Kokov as a food technology finance expert. Kokov, who joins from Barclays’ Investment Banking Division, has been given a newly created position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO)....
BUSINESS
phocuswire.com

Easol lands $25M for experiences tech platform

Easol, a platform for experience suppliers, has announced a Series A funding round of $25 million. The investment was led by Tiger Global with existing investors Notion Capital, Foundation Capital, Y Combinator and FMZ Ventures also involved. The round follows seed funding of $4.5 million announced by the U.K.-based company...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Motley Fool

Sell-Off? Correction? 3 Stocks to Buy That Are Already 50% Off Their Highs

With a discounted stock price, the Chewy's value proposition deserves a closer look. Palantir's state-of-the-art AI benefits government and enterprise businesses alike. Lemonade's big splash into auto insurance could be the catalyst this stock needs. Even though the S&P 500 is trading close to its all-time high, tech investors have...
STOCKS
foodmanufacture.co.uk

IGD report backs industry's green packaging aims

The Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD) has launched consumer research to encourage the food and consumer goods industry to halve the environmental impact of all packaging by 2030. In a new report from IGD’s Social Impact Sustainability team, How To Help Consumers Adopt Reusable Packaging​​​, IGD gives suppliers and retailers...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

3 Supply Chain Predictions for 2022

Amid an ongoing pandemic, rising labor and shipping costs, skilled operator and raw materials shortages, and other formidable challenges, fashion and soft goods supply chains are stretched to their limits. So well documented are these disruptions that they have become top of mind for consumers, who are being warned to expect delays, higher costs and empty shelves this holiday season. To successfully navigate these obstacles, retail, textile, apparel and footwear executives must increase their efforts to: accelerate cycle time control costs ensure supply chain transparency build sustainable products and practices. Great strides have been made, but heading into 2022, manufacturing remains a frontier ripe for digital...
INDUSTRY
Motley Fool

3 Top Energy Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Brookfield Renewable sees high-powered cash flow growth ahead. Clearway Energy is about to receive a big cash infusion to supercharge its growth. NextEra Energy sees high-end growth in the near term, with big-time upside as new energy sources emerge. Decarbonization might be one of the biggest megatrends of our lifetime....
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Rivian Stock Is Now Down 45% From its Highs. Is the EV Upstart a Buy?

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) burst out of the gates following its much-anticipated initial public offering (IPO) on Nov. 10. In a matter of days, the electric vehicle maker's stock price soared as much as 130% from its IPO price of $78. Yet since that time, Rivian's shares have fallen back down to...
ECONOMY
foodmanufacture.co.uk

MAP gases and freezing considerations for plant-based foods

Neil Hansford, food packaging and cryogenic freezing expert at Air Products, discusses the freezing considerations and the application of modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) for plant-based foods or meat analogues. For the last decade, year on year we have seen a steady growth in the plant-based food market, both in the...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy