Molson Coors £25m packaging equipment investment

With the ongoing supply chain and semiconductor crisis, Intel is making a slew of strategic decisions to prevent something like this from happening again in the future and to get back on track. The company is not only making new investments in the US, but it is also sanctioning many international projects as well. The latest development from Team Blue is that it is planning to spend $7 billion to expand its packaging facilities in Penang, Malaysia.

