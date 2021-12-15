Focus on Faith Devotional: The great sacrifice

“I am carrying on a great project and cannot go down. Why should the work stop while I leave it and go down to you?” –Nehemiah 6:3b. Have you ever had the experience where you sat down to quickly book some reservations online, only to realize that you needed to first log back into your computer, then heard your phone ding that a text had come in? Then when you checked your text, it was a friend asking a quick but urgent question, so you speedily looked up the answer and sent him your response, but while on your phone realized you had a voicemail you hadn’t listened to yet? Playing the message, you realized you needed to call that person back quickly to resolve an issue. Finally, you get back to your PC to book those tickets, only to see an outrageous news headline that raises your blood pressure, so you first check out that story? Finally, an hour later, you get back to booking the tickets…if you even remember to do so? Ours in an Age of Distraction.

RELIGION ・ 8 DAYS AGO