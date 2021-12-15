ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Focus on Faith Devotional: The great sacrifice

By J.B. Morris Columnist
panolawatchman.com
 5 days ago

We celebrate the birth of Jesus, since his father had sent his only son, so whoever believes in him would have everlasting life. Advent and Christmas point ahead to that old rugged cross, where Jesus, the Son of God, would die for the world’s sins. We find in...

www.panolawatchman.com

Stanford Daily

Catholic Church declines to refuse communion to politicians who clearly hate their neighbors

Last week, the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops released a statement clarifying who is entitled to receive Communion, though it falls short of restricting anyone from it. Though the statement mentions no politician by name, it comes as some quarters push toward denying communion to politicians who, according to some, go against the Church’s teachings by displaying outward resentment of their neighbors.
dallassun.com

Top Christian scholar adds popular hobby to list of sins

One of Russia's most prominent Christian scholars has warned fitness lovers that trendy yoga classes could be a gateway to spiritual and physical damage, insisting congregations must atone for having taken part in them. Alexander Dvorkin, a professor at the Russian Orthodox Church's Saint Tikhon's University, told Moscow's Znak on...
Houston Chronicle

Opinion: Palatial parsonages? You cannot serve both God and money.

Regarding “Some Texas religious leaders live in lavish, tax-free estates thanks to obscure law,” (Dec. 9): My values are reflected in my Christian heritage, so the article about the lavish parsonages owned by churches troubled me. Have the church leaders not read, “You cannot serve both God and money” (Matthew 6:24; Luke 16:13)? When a friend is considering joining a church, I suggest that they look at the residence where the church leader lives and at the vehicle he drives. If those are far more expensive than my friend’s house or vehicle, then they may need to look elsewhere for a church to join.
Mountain Mail

Devotion to the master

Matthew 25:14-19 describes the parable of the talents where the master gave talents to his servants. This story of the talents illustrates the tragedy of wasted opportunity. The man who goes on the journey represents Christ, and the servants represent professing believers given different levels of responsibility. Faithfulness is what...
BYU Newsnet

First Presidency Christmas devotional focuses on sharing gifts from God

The First Presidency of the Church delivered the annual Christmas devotional Sunday, Dec. 5 in the Conference Center, focusing on themes of sharing gifts from God, peace and Christ’s love for mankind. President Henry B. Eyring, second counselor in the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day...
byu.edu

Devotional: Time for the Savior at Christmas

Elder Neil L. Andersen, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, delivered Tuesday’s devotional address. He spoke about the importance of making time for the Savior at Christmas. Building on President Nelson’s plea in October 2021 the general conference to make time for the Lord, Elder Andersen...
huntingdondailynews.com

A Living Faith

When was the last time you experienced something that was quite demanding? I recently had the joy of observing one of my children play basketball. Now the sport itself is rather demanding. You have to maneuver just the right way. You have to handle the ball just the right way. There are indeed rules that players have to abide by. There is a sense that in order to play the game, you must agree to abide by a particular set of rules. If you agree to play basketball, you agree to its demands.
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin Parishioners Rejoice Upon News Of Release Of Hostages In Haiti

LADYSMITH, Wis. (WCCO) — There is a sense of relief in a small Wisconsin town after news that all of the hostages held for two months in Haiti have been freed. That includes a family from the area of Ladysmith. A release late this afternoon from Christian Aid Ministries says everyone — including a 10-month-old baby, and 3- and 6-year-old boys — seems to be doing reasonably well. Churches in northwest Wisconsin kept the faith, knowing a family of four would soon be home. “It became pretty real. Pretty fast to our area,” Brian Chitwood, Senior Pastor of First Church of Christ...
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Family Sacrifices

So, you think you want to be a professional bass angler? Well, let’s look at what it takes to be a pro in a sport that just might be the most difficult way to make a living. There are certain times in our lives where our jobs take precedence over all other things. Now the Bible tells us that we should put God first, family second and job third. But we don’t always follow these in that order. We tend to reverse these….job first, family second and God third. Now, this does not condemn you to burn in Hades, but you may have to answer to the Big Man one day.
panolawatchman.com

FaithLife Devotional: A true picture of God

Knowing God is the very foundation of a growing relationship with Him. He delights when His children learn more about Him when they study the Bible. His Word tells us that He is…. Omniscient. The Lord knows all things — past, present and future. He’s never surprised by events and...
Times-Republican

Keep the Faith

I received a much needed reality check recently. A friend and community leader, Todd Steinkamp, posted something on his Facebook page that caused me to reflect on many things. It was a Tik Tok video — yes, a Tik Tok video — entitled “A Postcard from 1969 by Neal Ford.”
DeSoto Times Today

Faith and History

During my tenure as a minister, people asked, “Why are you so interested in history?”. I have always had an interest in history but serving as a minister for a small rural church, my interest sharpened. To know the congregants, I researched the history of the church, the city, and the surrounding area. Knowing the history made me a better person and pastor and helped me to serve in greater ways.
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Faith in Christmas

It’s Christmas time, when we celebrate the birth of Christ. In the U.S., surveys show that more than 80% of us believe in God. That’s more people than have lawyers, drive foreign cars, believe DNA is absolute proof of a criminal act, own a home, have been divorced, or watch Oprah! How can such a high percentage of a highly educated, well-read, technologically and scientifically knowledgeable…
hwchronicle.com

Fading Faith

On Christmas Eve, Goldie Grube ’23 said she casts aside her usual attire of sweatpants and graphic t-shirts in favor of a formal black dress for Christmas mass. Every year, she and her family attend St. James Catholic Church, where congregants sing Christmas carols and listen to sermons to commemorate the religious aspects of the holiday. When she returns home, Grube said her sense of holiday spirit shifts: She puts on reindeer pajamas and waits in excitement for morning to come, and she says the religious meaning of Christmas drifts from focus. Grube and her four brothers wake up on Christmas Day to the smell of their mother’s homemade eggnog. She said they eagerly jump out of their bedrooms, flying down the stairs to surround their Christmas tree.
San Mateo Daily Journal

A leap of faith

As I sat reading in a bedroom chair, I could hear JoAnneh, my wife, on the phone in the kitchen. Her words were muffled, but I was sure I heard my own name being spoken here and there in the conversation. There was a certain lighthearted lilt to my wife’s voice that reassured me as I listened, a lilt that through the years, in other vaguely overheard calls, has certainly not been there. We’ve been married twice to one another, and to paraphrase the writer Laurie Colwin, our love once seemed foolish, until we discovered it was correct.
kduz.com

Thursday Morning Devotional – “Accept by Faith”

Your Thursday morning devotional this week is presented by Pastor Tom Rakow of Grace Bible Church of Silver Lake and is presented by the Hutchinson Ecumenical Ministerial Association. Today’s devotional is entitled “Accept by Faith.”
theroanokestar.com

DEVOTIONAL: Driven To Distraction?

“I am carrying on a great project and cannot go down. Why should the work stop while I leave it and go down to you?” –Nehemiah 6:3b. Have you ever had the experience where you sat down to quickly book some reservations online, only to realize that you needed to first log back into your computer, then heard your phone ding that a text had come in? Then when you checked your text, it was a friend asking a quick but urgent question, so you speedily looked up the answer and sent him your response, but while on your phone realized you had a voicemail you hadn’t listened to yet? Playing the message, you realized you needed to call that person back quickly to resolve an issue. Finally, you get back to your PC to book those tickets, only to see an outrageous news headline that raises your blood pressure, so you first check out that story? Finally, an hour later, you get back to booking the tickets…if you even remember to do so? Ours in an Age of Distraction.
nobts.edu

Two New Devotionals by NOBTS Alumni

Matthew Weaver (M.Div. ’16), ministries pastor of Vintage Church NOLA, felt the need as 2020 came to a close to “refocus” in his daily walk with Christ. From that journey has come Refocus: Twenty Encouraging Devotionals for the Christ Follower, a collection of devotionals to encourage believers in spiritual growth and in living out their faith.
Bill Abbate

Optimism and Faith

Have you considered the connection between optimism and faith? Can one exist without the other? What happens when you have an ample supply of one or an abundance of both?. Optimism and faith require confidence, according to each of their definitions. Beyond confidence, they diverge onto separate, potentially complementary paths. Let's examine each.

