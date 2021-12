The High School basketball season has reached the Holidays and the slate is packed with tournaments that will give teams an opportunity to participate in showcases and tournaments that are pivotal to preparing programs for the upcoming playoffs and are also great opportunities to give players a platform to boost their recruiting status. Holiday tournaments began this weekend and will really pick up next week with events scheduled before and after Christmas weekend. This Saturday, Fayette County hosted the Peach State Classic that included three Class 4A programs, two Alabama powerhouses and five other Georgia teams in a star-studded five-game boys lineup. Host Fayette County closed out the event against Westlake and came up just short in a 60-59 thriller. The other Class 4A contest staged No. 1 ranked Baldwin against No. 2 ranked McDonough. The game ended up being a defensive battle; McDonough led 13-11 at the half and won 34-29. Junior Amon McDowell led the Warhawks with a game-high 13 points.

MCDONOUGH, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO