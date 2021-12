The nerves in our nasal cavity send signals to our brain to alert us to what we’re smelling. As we age, our sight, hearing and sense of smell diminishes. When we lose our ability to distinguish one odor from another, say vanilla versus cinnamon, it can be an early sign of dementia or Parkinson’s disease, a 2018 study in Current Asthma and Allergy Reports and a 2016 study in Neurology found.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 15 DAYS AGO