Early Signing Period live blog: See which South Florida stars are signing with colleges

Chaminade-Madonna defensive end Jamaal Johnson runs past Gulliver Prep’s Juan Capurro during the second half of their game on Oct. 15. Johnson signed with UCF on Wednesday. Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel

The Early Signing Period starts Wednesday and runs through Friday, and many of South Florida’s top prospects are sending in their National Letters of Intent.

Many of the top players in the area have been committed for some time, including Chaminade-Madonna defensive lineman Kenyatta Jackson Jr. (Ohio State), Coconut Creek defensive back Trevell Mullen (Indiana) and Glades Central offensive lineman Ja’Kavion Nonar (Maryland).

However, the Early Signing Period should offer some dramatics. Four of the top five players in the Sun Sentinel’s ranking of Broward County’s top 50 seniors are uncommitted and will pick their schools on Wednesday.

Keep checking back on this live blog to see where local players sign. All ratings are using the 247Sports composite unless otherwise noted.

1:55 p.m.

Stranahan star linebacker Omar Graham Jr. finally got the chance to put pen to paper, signing with Florida State on Wednesday.

Graham is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 61 linebacker in the 2022 class. He had 102 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks. Graham also played running back, rushing for 551 yards and 12 touchdowns.

12:20 p.m.

Western defensive back Jaylin Marshall Is heading to Atlanta.

The Wildcats defensive back committed to Georgia Tech on Wednesday. Marshall is rated a four-star prospect and the No. 32 safety in the 2022 class.

12 p.m.

Camden Brown is taking his talents to the plains.

The St. Thomas Aquinas wide receiver committed to Auburn on Wednesday, picking the Tigers over Florida State, Georgia, South Carolina and Pittsburgh. Brown was previously committed to Pittsburgh.

Brown is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 70 wide receiver in the class.

11:05 a.m.

One of Broward County’s most prolific offensive stars is headed to the Carolinas. Miramar running back Desmond Reid signed with Western Carolina.

Reid is rated a three-star athlete by 247Sports. He is listed as the No. 174 athlete in the class. Reid had 1,536 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. He also had 13 catches for 243 yards and three touchdown catches. On special teams, Reid had a pair of kick-return touchdowns.

Another Chaminade-Madonna defensive lineman put pen to paper on Wednesday. Cahlede Jackson signed with Georgetown. Jackson, who was previously committed to Utah State and Campbell, is rated a two-star prospect and the No. 214 defensive lineman in the class.

10:45 a.m.

Country roads are taking American Heritage star Jacolby Spells to West Virginia.

The Patriots cornerback signed with the Mountaineers on Wednesday. Spells is rated a four-star prospect and the No. 27 cornerback in the class.

10:35 a.m.

Another Buck is off the board.

Deerfield Beach cornerback Amriyun Knighten signed with Illinois on Wednesday. Knigten is a three-star prospect and the No. 157 cornerback in the class.

10:30 a.m.

Glades Central offensive lineman Ja’Kavion Nonar joined his teammate, Keon Kindred, in Maryland’s class.

Nonar, a preseason Super 11 pick, is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 113 offensive tackle in the 2022 class.

10:20 a.m.

Western standout Websley Etienne signed with Arkansas State on Wednesday. The Wildcats senior, who was previously committed to Buffalo, is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 104 safety in the class. Etienne had 56 tackles, one interception and eight pass breakups this season.

10:10 a.m.

Deerfield Beach is sending an offensive lineman to Gainesville.

David Conner sent his letter of intent to Florida on Wednesday. Conner had been committed to the Gators since Aug. 17. Conner is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 111 offensive tackle in the class.

Another one of the top offensive linemen signed with a Power Five team. Glades Central lineman Keon Kindred signed with Maryland. He is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 135 offensive tackle in the class.

8:55 a.m.

One of the top players in South Florida is officially off the board.

Chaminade-Madonna star defensive lineman Kenyatta Jackson Jr. sent his letter of intent to Ohio State on Wednesday. Jackson is a four-star prospect and the No. 7 edge rusher in the class. He is listed as the No. 70 player in the 2022 class.

Jackson had 71 tackles and 16 sacks as he helped lead the Lions to the Class 3A state championship.

8:25 a.m.

Miramar standout defensive lineman Claudel Bazile sent his letter of intent to Liberty early Wednesday morning.

Bazile is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 183 edge rusher in the class. He had 67 tackles, 31 tackles for loss and 17 sacks as a senior.

Cardinal Gibbons offensive lineman John Bock II signed with Florida International Wednesday morning. Bock is the son of former Miami Dolphins offensive lineman John Bock.

8 a.m.

The Patriots had another morning signee, as offensive lineman Miguel Cedeno sent his NLI to Rice.

Cedeno, a 6-foot-7, 295-pound tackle, is a three-star prospect and the No. 180 offensive tackle in the class.

7:50 a.m.

Another standout on American Heritage’s defensive line is headed north.

Patriots senior Belizaire Bassette II signed with Syracuse on Wednesday. Bassette is a three-star prospect and the No. 146 defensive lineman in the class.

7:45 a.m.

St. Thomas Aquinas defensive back Jerrod Cameron put pen to paper this morning and signed with Coastal Carolina. Cameron is a three-star prospect and the No. 115 cornerback in the class.

7:25 a.m.

Chaminade-Madonna star defensive lineman Jamaal Johnson was the first local prospect to get his NLI in. The Lions standout signed with UCF.

Johnson helped Chaminade win the Class 3A state title on Friday. He finished the season with 72 tackles and 18 sacks. Johnson is rated a three-star prospect and the No. 124 defensive lineman in the 2022 class.

More standout players also got their letters of intent in early. Johnson’s teammate with the Lions, cornerback Ryan Turner signed with Ohio State. Turner, who was a preseason Super 11 pick, is a four-star prospect and the No. 36 cornerback in the class.

Another local Big 10 signee sent in his letter of intent. American Heritage defensive lineman Richard Thomas signed with Indiana. Thomas is a three-star prospect and the No. 73 defensive lineman in the nation. He had 58 tackles and led the Patriots with eight sacks.

Thomas’ future teammate in Bloomington, Coconut Creek cornerback Trevell Mullen, also signed with Indiana on Wednesday morning. Mullen follows his brother, Tiawan Mullen, who is an All-American cornerback with the Hoosiers. Mullen is a four-star prospect and the No. 30 cornerback in the class.