National rankings: 4 Georgia teams in CalPreps’ top 25

Daylight and darkness, rags and riches – there was considerable contrast between the Spring Grove boys’ two opponents and outcomes last week. It began at home on Dec. 7 against Houston, a team suffering through a losing streak that was extended to 24 games. The week ended Saturday on the road against the top-ranked Class 1A team in Iowa (the smallest enrollment class). North Linn has played in the last three state championship games – capturing the state crown in 2019 before finishing as state runner-up in both 2020 and 2021.

