The journey to Broadway for this season’s Black playwrights was never sure nor easy, and certainly not short. But it is an achievement that these writers, among the largest group of Black playwrights on Broadway at once, are finally able to share together. It’s also an experience that Lackawanna Blues writer, director and producer Ruben Santiago-Hudson ruefully acknowledges will “probably never happen again.” “The only thing there’s ever been seven of is seven white plays. There have never been seven women plays, seven gay plays, seven Latin plays, seven Irish plays, seven Jewish plays,” the theater veteran told THR about Broadway’s historic...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO