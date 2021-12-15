ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamburg, NY

Is The Delivery Guy Ripping People Off In Hamburg?

By Clay Moden
Power 93.7 WBLK
Power 93.7 WBLK
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There could be an unlikely thief at work in the Southtowns. According to at least one post on the nextdoor app, a delivery person has been taking packages off of porches after they send a delivery confirmation picture. Hamburg Residents Complain About Theif. According to the post, the delivery...

wblk.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

Is It Legal To Track Someone Without Permission In New York?

Would you be alarmed to find out that you could be tracked, and there wouldn’t be much that the police could do?. It would be a scary thought, especially when you think about what happened to Jackie Wisniewski, an Erie County resident who discovered a GPS device on her car in 2012, placed there by an ex-boyfriend to keep tabs on her. When she reported it to the police upon removal of the tracker, she was told that there was nothing the authorities could do because it technically wasn’t a crime.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Two Teen Women Shot in Buffalo, One Has Died

Two teenage women were shot in Buffalo over the weekend; one has died from her injuries. The shooting happened early Sunday morning. The women, an 18-year-old and 16-year-old, showed up at Erie County Medical Center around 5:20 am after being shot. The older teen was pronounced dead at ECMC, according to WIVB. The 16-year-old is in stable condition. Buffalo Police say that the women who shot while they were inside a vehicle leaving a party close to Northampton Street and Humboldt Parkway. If you have any information that can help police, please call the confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Winter Coat Drive Being Held in Niagara Falls This Week

It's always a blessing to help the less fortunate during the holidays, especially in the midst of a pandemic. While many people are out of work, have lost loved ones who may have been their support system, or just having a hard time in general, small gestures of kindness can go a long way. It's no secret that Western New York winters are among the harshest in the country with bitter cold temperatures and the constant threat of heavy lake effect snow storms so it's essential to have a coat to protect oneself against the region's unforgiving winter weather conditions. A local native and business man plans to give back to his community by helping to make sure those without a coat or a decent one at the very least will be warm this winter. I caught up with the C.O.O. of Hip hop Weekly Magazine to talk about their upcoming coat drive this Thursday, December 23rd, which is also hosted by myself;
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamburg, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
Hamburg, NY
Crime & Safety
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are 7 Fun Things To Do At The Walden Galleria, Other Than Shopping

Many times when we think of going to the mall, it's simply to do some shopping or people watch. But the Walden Galleria, located at 1 Walden Galleria, in Buffalo, has quite a few other fun things to do. If you're looking to have a good time with the fam, go on a date, or hang out with friends, here are 7 things you can do at the Walden Galleria, other than shop.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Learn a Mind-blowing Skill in a Place You’ll Never Expect

By now, most of us know that Air Bn'B is a great place to go as a travel alternative. Instead of doing the same old same old hotel experience, you can find some truly remarkable places to stay. From a typical house, to a lakefront cottage, to a castle, to your own private island, there are tons of unique options for local places to stay on Air Bn'B in Western New York, and the surrounding areas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Huge New Delta Sonic Location Coming to WNY

Now that we're into winter (technically, still in fall, but it's basically winter), our vehicles get dirtier far easier. We're talking dirt, mud, and those dreaded salt stains that really make any car or truck look less than ideal. Delta Sonic is a way of life for many here in...
AMHERST, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Christmas Spirit#Christmas Time#In The Long Run#The Carolina Panthers#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Power 93.7 WBLK

Resurgence Brewing Teams Up With Bills Player For New Beer

Resurgence Brewing has teamed up with your favorite Shnowman to help make dreams a reality with a new 2 beer combo. Resurgence Brewing has really embraced Christmas and winter this year with their incredible variety of beers. From their Sour Claus Raspberry Cranberry Sour beer to the Sponge Candy Stout, they've got all of the holiday flavors covered. And now, they've teamed up with Dion Dawkins' charity (Dion's Dreamers) and the Bills Mafia Babes to help make dreams come true for kids here in Western New York with a new 4-pack.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

You’ll See Way More Cops On The Road This Weekend

Drive sober or you will get pulled over! That is the message that the police across New York State want you to know before you head out this weekend. A major component of New York's efforts to combat impaired driving is the Special Traffic Options Program for Driving While Intoxicated. The state's STOP-DWI program is the nation's first self-sustaining impaired driving program. The program is funded from fines paid by convicted impaired drivers.
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Power 93.7 WBLK

10 Christmas Eve Traditions For Buffalo

Christmas is a magical time of year for Western New York. This is truly one of the best regions to celebrate Christmas, and it has to do with the amazing people who live here (City of Good Neighbors), and the fact the weather is cold enough to put you in the spirit of the holiday season.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Donate Winter Boots Now and Get a Free Beer

A local realtor is on a mission to put boots on the feet of those in need this holiday season in Buffalo, and she wants to give you a free beer. Vanessa Marino held her first boot drive in Buffalo last year when she teamed up with Buffalo City Mission and collected 100 pairs of boots for those in need. This year, she has her sights set even higher.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

11 Amazing Places For Nachos In Western New York

Buffalo is known for being a great destination for food but one food that is underrated is Nachos. Here are the 11 amazing places in Buffalo to grab some Nachos. 10 Buffalo Restaurants for a One-of-a-Kind Dining Experience. 10 Best Pizza Places In Buffalo. Buffalo Soul Food, BBQ and Caribbean...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

7 Most Underrated Sponge Candy Places in WNY

It's mid-December and that means we are in full sponge candy mode here in Buffalo. Sponge candy can be enjoyed at any time of year here in Western New York, but it's most popular and plentiful, when the weather turns colder and makes for a perfect candy during the holidays.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are 5 Fun Winter Activities You Can Do At Canalside in Buffalo

Western New Yorkers are spoiled when it comes to having fun things to do right in the heart of downtown Buffalo. Canalside offers concerts, Zumba, dining and so much more during the summers. Make no mistake, winters are no different. There's a ton of things to do on the ice at Canalside this winter. That's one of the best things about Buffalo - even when the weather changes, there is still plenty of activities for us to enjoy. Check out these 5 fun activities.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy