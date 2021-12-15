ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

llini West Defeats Bushnell-Prairie On The Road To Go to 9-1 On the Season

Daily Gate City
 5 days ago

Illini West continued to play well leading at the half 39-15. Kirkham had eight points, Reagan Reed scored four of six from the free throw line...

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

Related
news8000.com

West Salem stays perfect, beating Prairie du Chien, 84-49

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT)–The Panthers had no problem putting away winless PDC, beating them at home 84-49. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WEST SALEM, WI
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose hustles to 75-63 boys basketball win over Century

The visiting Indians dominate the Jaguars on the boards and pull away late in nonleague win in Hillsboro.No players, no problem. Playing without one of their key contributors, Lukas McNabb, the 5A Scappoose boys basketball team travelled to 6A Century and defeated the Jaguars 75-63 Friday night, Dec. 17, at Century High School. Junior post Skyler Schmidt led the Indians with 31 points and 10 rebounds, while senior Malcolm Harrison chipped-in 22 points to go along with 12 boards. But beyond the stat sheet it was their effort and overall gritty nature that propelled the visiting Indians to ultimately pull...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
KTBS

Illini set to return to action after taking a break

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — A week off from game competition has meant a productive stretch on the practice floor for the University of Illinois men’s basketball team. Final exam week ended Friday for the Illini, who at noon Saturday play their first game since a loss on Dec. 11 to Arizona when they meet St. Francis (Pa.) at State Farm Center.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Prairie#On The Road
abc17news.com

Reeves leads Providence to 57-53 win over No. 20 UConn

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A.J. Reeves scored 16 points as Providence went on the road and beat No. 20 UConn 57-53 in the Big East opener for both teams. Ed Croswell had 11 points and Nate Watson added 10 for the Friars (11-1), who led by as many as 16 points in the second half but had to hold on at the end. R.J. Cole had 16 points and Tyrese Martin returned from a wrist injury to score 15 for UConn (9-3), which played its fourth straight game without leading scorer Adama Sanogo. The 6-foot-9 post player remains sidelined with an abdominal strain.
PROVIDENCE, RI
watchstadium.com

Virginia Forward Jayden Gardner Magnificent Against The Knights

UVA newcomer Jayden Gardner was magnificent from the start of Virginia’s 82-49 win over Fairleigh Dickinson, scoring 18 of his game-high 29 points in the first half. Gardner made 14-of-18 shots from the floor and grabbed 6 rebounds while playing just 28 minutes in the win. Check out the best plays from Gardner’s amazing performance […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
thedailyhoosier.com

Tamar Bates out for Indiana against Notre Dame

Indiana freshman guard Tamar Bates will not be available for IU against Notre Dame on Saturday at the Crossroads Classic. According to sources he is not with the team and attending a family funeral. The Kansas City, Kansas native has appeared in all 10 games for IU off the bench....
INDIANA STATE
Daily Gate City

West Hancock Boys Completed Week with Victory Over Western

West Hancock traveled to Barry to take on Western Friday night. West Hancock would out score Western 17-12 in the opening quarter. Colin LeMaire had six points. Bryan Gerhardt scored five points. Isaac Siegfried and Luke Jacquot also scored a basket a piece and Alec Hymes was one of two from the line for their points. Mason Smith paced Western with six points.
HIGH SCHOOL
Daily Gate City

HTC boys pull away from Central

DONNELLSON — Holy Trinity Catholic High School’s varsity boys basketball team made a strong finish in beating Central Lee 51-39 Friday at the Hawks’ gym. The Crusaders led 36-31 going into the fourth quarter, and Central Lee opened the final quarter by making three free throws in four tries to cut the lead to 36-34.
HIGH SCHOOL
KEYC

Mankato West defeats Rochester Mayo in Big 9 Conference showdown

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mankato West Scarlets boys’ basketball team traveled to Rochester Mayo Friday night for a Big 9 Conference showdown. The Scarlets defeated the Spartans 67-54. Mekhi Collins finished the contest with 27 points for Mankato West, with Louis Magers scoring 22 of his own.
ROCHESTER, MN
The Gadsden Times

Poll: Vote for the Gadsden area female athlete of week

Another week of high school basketball is in the books, leading into Christmas week. It's time to vote for the top athlete in the Gadsden area in the past week. This week's candidates include a near record breaker, among other top performers. The vote closes at noon on Thursday, Dec. 23. Sardis' Belle Trammell won the...
GADSDEN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy