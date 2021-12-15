ShowBiz Minute: Simpson, Cruz, Cuomo

Anderson Cooper appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and offered his take on CNN’s decision to fire Chris Cuomo, telling Colbert that although he feels terrible for his former colleague and his family, “there are repercussions” for not following journalistic ethics. Cuomo’s employment was terminated on Dec. 4, days after new information was released by New York Attorney General Letitia James that shed light on the extent to which he assisted his brother, then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in responding to allegations of sexual harassment. “I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and...

