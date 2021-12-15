ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ShowBiz Minute: Simpson, Cruz, Cuomo

Daily Gate City
 5 days ago

OJ Simpson a "completely free man" as parole ends in Nevada; Penélope Cruz honored...

Daily Gate City

ShowBiz Minute: Smollett, Scott, Baldwin

Jury finds actor Jussie Smollett guilty for lying over attack; Travis Scott says he was unaware of deaths until after show; Alec Baldwin attends first public event since shooting. (Dec. 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/e6f7ebd52b954a178b2571ce68c754f8.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Gate City

ShowBiz Minute: Kennedy Center, Bieber, BTS

Kennedy Center Honors and its traditions are back once more; Justin Bieber performs at Saudi F1 race after boycott calls; BTS will take an "extended period of rest" after U.S. concerts. (Dec. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through...
CENTER, MO
Daily Gate City

ShowBiz Minute: Musk, Dr Oz, Sinatra

Time criticized for naming Elon Musk its Person of the Year; "Dr. Oz" show ending next month, as star runs for Senate; Frank Sinatra honored with statue in his Hoboken, New Jersey hometown. (Dec. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Gate City

Penélope Cruz honored by MoMA

It was an A-list extravaganza Tuesday night, as stars came out to support Penélope Cruz as she was honored by the Museum of Modern Art in New York. On the red carpet, the Spanish actor paid tribute to director Pedro Almódovar who she cited as a key influence on her career. (Dec. 15)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Gate City

ShowBiz Minute: Young Dolph, Springsteen, Longoria

Memphis street renamed for slain rapper Young Dolph; Bruce Springsteen reportedly sells back catalogue for $500 million; Eva Longoria to star in Mexico spinoff of Stanley Tucci's "Searching for Italy." (Dec. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Gate City

ShowBiz Minute: Noth, Baldwin, Miss America

Chris Noth accused of sexual assaults; actor denies claims; New Mexico authorities issue warrant for Alec Baldwin's phone; Miss Alaska, Emma Broyles, crowned Miss America. (Dec. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/674b3d585c19435f8b44757b06cddba1.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Gate City

ShowBiz Minute: Drakeo, Marín, Spider-Man

Rapper Drakeo the Ruler fatally stabbed at LA music festival; Carlos Marín of Il Divo dies at 53; Spidey nets 3rd best opening of all time with $253 million. (20 Dec.) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

NBC's Maria Shriver sparks outrage after asking 'how it's possible' Rittenhouse walked out of court a free man

NBC anchor Maria Shriver sparked online outrage for tweeting her controversial thoughts on Friday's verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Rittenhouse, who is now 18, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment after shooting and killing two men and injuring another during a riot in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020 following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Rittenhouse would have faced a mandatory life sentence if convicted of first-degree intentional homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

Anderson Cooper Tells Stephen Colbert What He Thought Of Chris Cuomo’s Firing: “Journalists Have Strict Ethics And Strict Rules That We Are To Abide By”

Anderson Cooper appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and offered his take on CNN’s decision to fire Chris Cuomo, telling Colbert that although he feels terrible for his former colleague and his family, “there are repercussions” for not following journalistic ethics. Cuomo’s employment was terminated on Dec. 4, days after new information was released by New York Attorney General Letitia James that shed light on the extent to which he assisted his brother, then New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in responding to allegations of sexual harassment. “I don’t want anything bad to happen to somebody who is a colleague and...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Peter Aykroyd, 'SNL' writer and actor, dead at 66

Peter Aykroyd, an Emmy-nominated writer, former "Saturday Night Live" cast member and brother to Dan Aykroyd, has died at age 66. The popular sketch comedy series paid tribute to Aykroyd during this week’s episode of the show, which was hosted by "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" actor Simu Liu. The show briefly showed a card revealing Aykroyd's death that was displayed along with a picture of him from when he was a featured player on the show from 1979-1980.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Nicole Kidman's Strapless Tulle Ballgown Was Super Low Cut

Nicole Kidman flowed onto the carpet on Monday night in an enchanting number at the Los Angeles premiere of Being the Ricardos. The actress and star of the upcoming biopic who plays comedian Lucille Ball channeled old Hollywood glamour for the special event in an Armani Privé gown. Kidman took...
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Sandra Bullock Wore A Skintight Crystal Catsuit To The 'Unforgivable' Premiere—Her Body Looks Incredible!

We need a moment to catch our breath after seeing Sandra Bullock’s latest red carpet look! The 57-year-old actress looked nothing short of sensational when she attended the Los Angeles premiere of her Netflix film, The Unforgivable, on Tuesday, November 30th, wearing a super-glamorous skintight crystal catsuit that showcased her enviable – and quite frankly, unbelievable – figure! We are speechless!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Matthew McConaughey’s Wife: Everything To Know About Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves is a truly impressive person with a successful career of her own. Find out more about her here. Matthew McConaughey, 52, is a successful actor who has made quite a name for himself over the years, but he also now has quite a leading lady by his side through it all. Camila Alves, 39, married the Dazed and Confused star in 2012 and they share three children together, including Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and Livingston, 8. They have showed off their loving family in various moments and we’ve heard about their love through quotes of their own over the years.
LOS ANGELES, CA

