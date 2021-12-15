ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Billie Eilish Claims She's Still Alive Because Of COVID-19 Vaccine

By Devika Menon
IBTimes
IBTimes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Singer Billie Eilish has revealed she contracted COVID-19 in August and said that she "would have died" if it wasn't for the vaccine. During an appearance on Sirius XM's "The Howard Stern Show," Eilish, 19, said that she was sick for almost two months, adding that she is still suffering from...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Billie Eilish opens up about 'miserable' bout with COVID-19: 'I still have side effects'

Billie Eilish is always up to something, but she revealed to Howard Stern that a serious case of COVID-19 kept her down for two months earlier this year. The seven-time Grammy winner and Finneas, her brother and acclaimed producer, were visiting the studio of The Howard Stern Show for Monday's (Dec. 13) episode, and her cough prompted the obvious question: "Are you sick?"
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfav951.com

Billie Eilish Reveals That She’s Battling Post-Covid Symptoms

Billie Eilish says she’s still suffering from the after effects of having Covid-19. As she was coughing her way through an interview with Howard Stern, she revealed that for the first time. She described it as “miserable and terrible.” She said she suffered with it for about 2 months, starting back in August.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Stereogum

Watch Billie Eilish’s SNL Promos With A Returning Kate McKinnon

Billie Eilish is pulling double duty on this weekend’s SNL as host and musical guest. The requisite promos for the episode are out, and they feature Eilish cutting it up with Kate McKinnon, who has returned to the show after stepping away this fall to film Peacock’s Joe Exotic series. McKinnon is the longest tenured female cast member on the show — she started in 2012, when Eilish was 10 — and this season is widely rumored to be her last. The two women have pulled off a rare feat here: Their SNL promos range from “not bad” to “actually funny.” Check them out below.
TV & VIDEOS
playbuzz.com

She Is The Bad Guy! Are You Billie Eilish's Biggest Fan?

Billie Eilish is one of the greatest promises of music. She has achieved so many things in such a shortage, she makes BOPS after BOPS and she is an amazing role model. Now she's about to turn 20 and having said that, we cannot pass the fact that Billie is becoming an extremely legendary artist and we're here to see that!
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Howard Stern
Person
Finneas O'connell
thewoodyshow.com

Billie Eilish Reveals She Got COVID, 'Would Have Died' If She Wasn't Vaxxed

Billie Eilish opened up about her battle with COVID-19 during a recent interview (via Rolling Stone), confessing she think she "would have died" if she wasn't vaccinated. The topic came up when the teenager began coughing during the interview. When asked if she had COVID, Eilish assured that she “just tested” and doesn't have it, before adding, “I also had COVID already. Nobody knows that. But f**k that s**t, dude.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Paste Magazine

Watch Billie Eilish's SNL Monologue, Sketches

This past weekend, Billie Eilish was both the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live—the only host this season to undertake both roles. In the performance portion of the night, Eilish dazzled with “Happier Than Ever” and “Male Fantasy.”. The pop artist also starred in...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sirius Xm#Covid#Vanity Fair
Pitchfork

Watch Billie Eilish’s New Video for “Male Fantasy”

Billie Eilish has shared a new visual for her Happier Than Ever track “Male Fantasy.” Eilish directed and edited the video, which finds the musician restlessly spending the day at home. Watch the new “Male Fantasy” music video below. Eilish has released a number of visuals throughout her Happier Than...
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Billie Eilish and Kate McKinnon Star in SNL’s Creepiest Christmas Ad

Last night’s episode of Saturday Night Live saw the return of Kate McKinnon and the debut of host Billie Eilish, with the show utilizing both performers brilliantly in a chilling pre-taped sketch called “Lonely Christmas Ad.” The short introduces us to a sensitive teen (Eilish) who invites her lonely elderly neighbor (McKinnon) across the way to Christmas dinner, the two communicating via notepads à la Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me” music video. But things take a creepy turn as the elderly woman reveals increasingly alarming details about her life, culminating in several escalating twists too perfect to spoil. Though Mikey Day makes a memorable appearance, this sketch is essentially a two-hander for McKinnon and Eilish, who does her best comedic work of the night here. Watch the full sketch above.
TV & VIDEOS
thebeet.com

Billie Eilish is PETA’s Person of the Year: Here’s Why

Billie Eilish is consistently changing what it means to be an icon: From her music career to a breakthrough fashion statement, the 19-year-old Grammy Award winner defies the mainstream. For inspiring the world to eat more plant-based and inspiring the fashion industry to abandon fur, PETA just announced that Eilish will be awarded the 2021 Person of the Year Award. Beyond her career, Eilish is an extremely vocal activist working to promote veganism, stop animal cruelty, and replace harmful food systems with more sustainable and environmentally friendly ones.
ADVOCACY
mediaite.com

Billie Eilish Says She Still Has Side Effects After A Two Month Battle With Covid: ‘If I Weren’t Vaccinated I Would Have Died’

Singer Billie Eilish joined The Howard Stern Show on Monday and detailed her months long battle with Covid-19. ‘F*ck that sh*t dude,” Eilish said about having Covid. “It was bad. I didn’t die, and I wasn’t going to die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. It was terrible. I still have side effects, I was sick for like two months almost.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cosmopolitan

Everyone is talking about the same moment of Billie Eilish’s SNL debut

Billie Eilish made her first ever Saturday Night Live hosting gig this weekend, and she turned it into a real family affair. As usual, she was accompanied by her brother Finneas, who performed with her in between her hosting duties, but fans can’t get over the fact that her parents had a part to play, too.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Beyoncé, Finneas, and More Celebrate Billie Eilish’s 20th Birthday

Billie Eilish will have to update her Instagram bio soon because the Grammy-winning artist has turned 20! Eilish shared her excitement for “Getting Older” by posting a selfie captioned “20 in two days.” Her family shared childhood memories of Eilish on Instagram for the big day, with her mother Maggie May Baird writing, “You are funny, and complicated, and goofy, and tough, and strong, and brilliant!” Finneas described growing up with his sister and musical collaborator in his birthday message, saying “Watching you grow and become the thoughtful, incredibly kind, talented, hilarious and hardworking person that you are today has been the joy of my life! I’ll be your #1 fan till the day that I die. There is truly nothing I love more than being your big brother.” Other celebrities chimed in to the celebration — Beyoncé has wished the “Happier Than Ever” singer a happy birthday on her website. Hopefully, Eilish can take a break after her busy year “When the [Birthday] Party’s Over.”
CELEBRITIES
The Week

Jennifer Aniston says she's been 'bullied' for being in favor of COVID-19 vaccines

Jennifer Aniston called out anti-vaxxers in a new interview, questioning the "disconnect" leading those in favor of COVID-19 vaccines to be "bullied." The Friends star while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter noted that she's only "been to five restaurants" since the COVID-19 pandemic began, exclusively visiting ones where patrons are required to be vaccinated. This led her to speak out on the pushback she's received for being in favor of vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
67K+
Followers
28K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy