Billie Eilish Claims She's Still Alive Because Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Billie Eilish will have to update her Instagram bio soon because the Grammy-winning artist has turned 20! Eilish shared her excitement for “Getting Older” by posting a selfie captioned “20 in two days.” Her family shared childhood memories of Eilish on Instagram for the big day, with her mother Maggie May Baird writing, “You are funny, and complicated, and goofy, and tough, and strong, and brilliant!” Finneas described growing up with his sister and musical collaborator in his birthday message, saying “Watching you grow and become the thoughtful, incredibly kind, talented, hilarious and hardworking person that you are today has been the joy of my life! I’ll be your #1 fan till the day that I die. There is truly nothing I love more than being your big brother.” Other celebrities chimed in to the celebration — Beyoncé has wished the “Happier Than Ever” singer a happy birthday on her website. Hopefully, Eilish can take a break after her busy year “When the [Birthday] Party’s Over.”

