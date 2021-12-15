ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

Dutch coalition to present plans after completion of talks

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Psaus_0dNOTz1n00

The leaders of four political parties set to join forces in the next Dutch ruling coalition put the finishing touches Wednesday to a policy blueprint for the next parliamentary term, signaling the beginning of the end of a drawn-out process to form a new government.

The parties, led by caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte s conservative People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, planned to unveil their plans in the early afternoon.

Rutte, who has led three coalitions, will take charge of his fourth, and he's set to become the Netherlands' longest serving leader despite narrowly surviving a no-confidence motion in parliament in April.

His fourth Cabinet will be made up of the same parties as his third. Rutte's party is joined by the pro-European D66, the center-right Christian Democratic Appeal and centrist Christian Union. Together, they command a narrow majority in the 150-seat lower house of Dutch parliament, but are in the minority in the upper house.

Rutte’s previous administration resigned in January to take political responsibility for a scandal involving the country’s tax department wrongly labelling as fraudsters thousands of parents claiming child benefits.

That and other political scandals in recent years have eroded public confidence in the Dutch government. Rebuilding trust in his administration will be one of Rutte's key tasks as he embarks on a new term in office next year.

Following a parliamentary debate on the coalition accord, Rutte is expected to be appointed to oversee the allocation of Cabinet portfolios. That process will likely last until early next year when the new government can be formally installed.

The presentation of the deal comes just under nine months after the country's March 17 general election, making the coalition talks the longest in Dutch history. But they were still well short of the record set in neighboring Belgium In December 2011, Belgium cobbled together a government after 541 days of negotiations.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Dutch lockdown as Europe intensifies Omicron response

The Netherlands on Saturday announced a Christmas lockdown and London declared a "major incident" as Europe tries to rein in rising Covid-19 case numbers and the highly mutated Omicron strain takes hold. In London, mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident" in the British capital, calling the case surge "hugely concerning".
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Netherlands enters strict lockdown until 14 January as Omicron triggers Covid surge

The Netherlands will go into a tough lockdown from Sunday morning until at least January 14 to limit a feared Covid-19 surge due to the Omicron coronavirus variant, prime minister Mark Rutte has announced.“The Netherlands is again shutting down. That is unavoidable because of the fifth wave that is coming at us with the Omicron variant,” he told a news conference.All non-essential stores, bars, restaurants and other public places in the country will shut from Sunday.Rutte said the new order builds on an existing partial lockdown already in force that requires bars, restaurants and other public gathering places such...
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

New Dutch coalition vows to spend big on broad reforms

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The leaders of four political parties set to join forces in the next Dutch ruling coalition pledged Wednesday to tackle thorny problems including climate change and housing shortages and to strengthen education and a health care system that has been stretched almost to breaking point by the COVID-19 pandemic.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Rutte
AFP

Dutch seal coalition deal record nine months after vote

Dutch political parties agreed on Monday to form a coalition government that will hand Prime Minister Mark Rutte a fourth term in office, a record 271 days after elections in March. But the deal for a fourth coalition will confirm Rutte -- dubbed the "Teflon prime minister" for his ability to dodge scandals -- as Europe's second longest-serving leader after Hungarian premier Viktor Orban.
POLITICS
houstonianonline.com

White smoke at last: Rutte IV coalition agreement complete | Instagram

Disagreements occurred over the longest-ever cabinet formation, but the outcome now goes to the planned government party factions, and they will look into the matter on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the parade will be provided that there are no deputies from the parties involved who will go to rebellion. VVD Leader...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coalitions#Dutch#Fourth Cabinet#The Pro European D66#Christian Democratic#Christian Union
Reuters

Frugal no more: New Dutch government promises to ramp up spending

AMSTERDAM, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Dutch government-in-waiting is promising a break with recent history with its aim to invest heavily in social spending, leaving behind years of austerity in the typically frugal Netherlands. Faced with massive investments needed to secure a carbon-neutral economy by 2050 and helped by ultra...
EUROPE
AFP

Jabs, boosters 'vital' against Omicron: EU leaders

EU leaders said on Thursday that vaccinations and booster shots would be vital to counter the Omicron coronavirus variant as countries stepped up restrictions to slow its startling spread. The EU summit they were participating in also emphasised the need for "coordinated efforts" based on science, amid go-it-alone measures applied notably by Italy. The joint conclusion, swiftly adopted at the beginning of the one-day gathering, underlined the urgency Omicron has injected into European policy-making just three weeks after South African researchers detected the strain. "It is spreading at the ferocious pace and potentially has a risk of escaping our vaccines, at least partially," said EU commission president Ursula von der Leyen at the end of the talks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Tampa Bay Times

European official: Omicron to be dominant variant by mid-January

BRUSSELS — The head of the European Union’s executive branch said Wednesday that omicron is expected to be the dominant coronavirus variant in the 27-nation bloc by mid-January, amid concerns that a dramatic rise in infections will leave Europe shrouded in gloom during the holiday season. European Commission...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Dutch government plans $40 billion in extra climate spending in next decade

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Netherlands aims to spend an extra 35 billion euros ($40 billion) in the coming 10 years to stimulate energy transition and fight climate change, the prospective new government coalition said on Wednesday. The spending is to come from a climate transition fund, the government said, and comes...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
Netherlands
Reuters

Taiwan referendums fail in major setback for opposition

TAIPEI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Taiwan's opposition suffered a major setback on Saturday after voters rejected four referendums it had championed as a show of no confidence in the government. The defeat of the referendums comes as Taipei faces growing military and political pressure from Beijing, and is a boost...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘A terrible injustice’: Chagos islanders fight for passports 50 years after being forcibly evicted by Britain

Half a century after the UK forcibly evicted them from their island homes, Chagossians are still fighting for British citizenship.The inhabitants of the Chagos Islands – an archipelago of around 60 islands in the Indian Ocean, located almost 6,000 miles from England – were kicked out of their homeland between the late 1960s and 1973 to make way for a US military base on Diego Garcia, the largest of its atolls. Initially sent to Mauritius and the Seychelles, the former inhabitants and their descendants are not permitted to go back permanently. For this reason, the Chagossian diaspora now stretches from...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Taiwan votes against reimposing US pork ban

Taiwan on Saturday voted against reimposing a ban on US pork in a contentious referendum that tested trade ties with Washington as the island seeks to expand its international presence. It comes as Taiwan tries to expand its presence on the international stage in the face of efforts by China to isolate the island.
POLITICS
The Independent

Frost resigns immediately citing concerns over Government’s ‘direction of travel’

Brexit minister Lord Frost has resigned “with immediate effect” as he told Boris Johnson that building a new relationship with the EU would be a “long-term task”.Lord Frost, who has led negotiations with the EU, is reported to have handed in his resignation letter to Boris Johnson last week with an agreement to leave in January.But in a letter to the PM released on Saturday evening, he said that he was “disappointed that this plan has become public this evening and in the circumstances I think it is right for me to write to step down with immediate effect”.Lord Frost...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Covid Omicron news – live: Tougher measures needed ‘very soon’, as Germany to quarantine UK travellers

Tougher Covid restrictions will be needed before the new year to prevent “considerable pressure” on the NHS, government scientists have warned Boris Johnson, as rates of the Omicron variant surge.Documents released on Saturday by the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) - revealing the bleak advice given to ministers - emerged as mayor of London Sadiq Khan declared a “major incident” due to rising infections.On Saturday, the government’s official dashboard recorded 90,418 cases of Covid in the UK in the last 24 hours, while 900 patients had been admitted to hospital. Sage scientists warned the doubling time of Omicron...
TRAVEL
The Independent

The Independent

386K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy