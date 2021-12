As the EV market continues to grow at an ever-increasing rate, new players are constantly joining in on the action, especially from China. But Vietnam is also serious about this burgeoning industry, and it's very own EV manufacturer VinFast is set to deliver some impressive vehicles in the near future. Following its success at the 2021 LA Auto Show, VinFast will be displaying its complete EV lineup at CES 2022 in Las Vegas where it will unveil three new electric vehicles with advanced assistance systems that will compete in the A, B and C segments.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO