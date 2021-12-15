ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Standard Lithium signs LOI with Koch Engineered to support lithium project

By Meghavi Singh
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) has signed a Letter of Intent with Koch Engineered Solutions for support with pre-front end engineering design (“pre-FEED”) at the company’s proposed first commercial plant...

