Standard Lithium signs LOI with Koch Engineered to support lithium project

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 13, 2021) - Infinite Ore Corp. (TSXV: ILI) (OTCQB: ARXRF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") with an arms length party increasing the Jackpot lithium project by acquiring a 100% interest in claims adjacent to those holding the historical resource of 2 million tons grading 1.09% Li2O. The newly acquired claims may hold the western extension of the pegmatite dykes that contain the historical resources.

INDUSTRY ・ 7 DAYS AGO