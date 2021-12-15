ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Former Nassau County Resident Flavor Flav Involved In Crash After Falling Boulder Hit Car

By Nicole Valinote
 5 days ago
Flavor Flav was involved in a crash after he lost control of his car when it was hit by a falling boulder, according to a new report.

The rapper and former Long Island resident, whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr., was driving from Las Vegas to Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 14, when a large boulder fell down a cliff and hit the side of his car, Page Six reported.

A representative told Page Six that the 62-year-old is "a bit emotionally shaken up," but is otherwise OK.

Flavor Flav grew up in the Nassau County village of Freeport.

Read the full report from Page Six here.

