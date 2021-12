Use software for supporting rather than surveilling your staff, and you can get them up to speed faster—and make more sense of how Microsoft Viva is different from Teams. Can technology stop the Great Resignation turning into the not-so-great new job experience? With resignations and moves to new jobs at their highest level in 20 years, more than half of new UK employees were onboarded remotely in the last 18 months, and almost half of those said that made it harder to feel part of their new company and to absorb team culture, to connect with new colleagues or even to get up to speed on the tools and processes for doing their new jobs, according to a new Microsoft study.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 10 DAYS AGO