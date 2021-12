Everton rumoured to be signing Ukraine left-back

Lucas Digne’s time at Everton appears to be over, with the France international left back set to depart in January after 3.5 years on the blue half of Merseyside. Digne, who joined from Barcelona in 2018, just signed a new long-term contract extension in February (good to 2025), but seems to have fallen out with manager Rafa Benítez and the club appear happy to cash in on him. In fact, they’ve pretty much already secured a replacement in 22-year-old Vitaliy Mykolenko, who’s set to join for €20m from Dynamo Kyiv on January 1. Things sure can change quickly in football!

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 10 HOURS AGO