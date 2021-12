Olivia Colman and David Thewlis are perfectly cast as seemingly ordinary, if ever so slightly creepy, Susan and Christopher Edwards – who are also two killers on the run. Based on a murky true story, this four-part dark comedy picks up in France, where Christopher calls his stepmother to confess there are two bodies buried in the garden of their old house back in the UK. As police dig up the remains, the Edwards – now penniless and haunted – board a train to St Pancras unaware of what’s waiting for them. Hollie Richardson.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO