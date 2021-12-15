Companies Need Customer-Centric Business Process Engineering

Customer experience is at the core of all company functions. Organizations should look to new methods of transformation to uncover inefficiencies and drive new value. As a result of the global pandemic, many organizations were forced — almost overnight — to become more responsive to amplified customer needs and customer experience than previously thought possible. In the current environment, ‘good’ customer service is no longer ‘good enough,’ as increased competition, ease of purchase via digital/e-commerce and physical retail options, and hyper-personalization reign. And given the stakes, strategic plans for digital transformation accelerated from an execution timeline of years to weeks. However, shifting to a hyper-focus on the customer requires changes in technology, process, and innovation to enable a transformed customer experience — and adds risk if a comprehensive view is not taken.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO