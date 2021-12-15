ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

1 dead, 3 hurt in Osceola County crash

By Chelsea Robinson
WESH
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — One person was killed Wednesday morning in an Osceola...

www.wesh.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Tennis star Peng Shuai appears in video denying earlier claim of sexual assault by Chinese government official

Beijing — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied saying she was sexually assaulted, despite a November social media post attributed to her that accused a former top Communist Party official of forcing her into sex. The Lianhe Zaobao Chinese-language newspaper posted video of Peng it says was taken Sunday in Shanghai in which she said she has been mainly staying at home in Beijing but was free to come and go as she chose.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Osceola County, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Osceola County, FL
Crime & Safety
Osceola County, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Cars
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Osceola County, FL
Accidents
CBS News

Johnny Isakson, former Republican senator from Georgia, dies at 76

Johnny Isakson, the longtime Georgia politician who championed his dealmaking skills with a 45-year public service record, has died, the Isakson Initiative said in a statement on Sunday. He was 76. "It is with deep sorrow that The Isakson Initiative shares that former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson passed away overnight...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Israel to ban travel to US, Canada over omicron variant

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli ministers on Monday agreed to ban travel to the United States, Canada and eight other countries amid the rapid, global spread of the omicron variant. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office announced the decision following a Cabinet vote. The rare move to red-list the U.S....
WORLD
CBS News

Elizabeth Warren tests positive for COVID-19

Senator Elizabeth Warren said Sunday that she has tested positive for COVID-19. Warren tweeted that she tests regularly for COVID-19, and while she tested negative last week, she tested positive on Sunday. "Thankfully, I am only experiencing mild symptoms & am grateful for the protection provided against serious illness that...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Highway Patrol#Traffic Accident
CBS News

Netherlands enters strict lockdown amid Omicron surge

Nations across Europe moved to reimpose tougher measures to stem a new wave of COVID-19 infections spurred by the highly transmissible Omicron variant, with the Netherlands leading the way by imposing a nationwide lockdown. All non-essential stores, bars and restaurants in the Netherlands will be closed until January 14 starting...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Hill

Manchin undercuts Biden, leaving his agenda in limbo

Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.) stunned fellow Democrats on Sunday by announcing he would not vote for President Biden ’s ambitious climate and social spending bill, which his allies saw as the crowning legislative achievement of his first term. Biden’s plans to address global warming and wealth inequality will now...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy