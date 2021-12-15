Pesticides in the European Union

The EU's drug regulator was set to decide Monday whether to approve a fifth Covid jab as the US warned of a bleak winter with the Omicron variant spurring new waves of infections globally. Since it was first reported in South Africa in November, Omicron has been identified in dozens of countries, prompting many to reimpose travel restrictions and other measures. Despite indications it is not more severe than the Delta variant -- still the dominant strain -- Omicron has been shown in early data to have higher transmissibility and a worrying resistance to vaccines. Coronavirus has killed over 5.3 million people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 HOURS AGO