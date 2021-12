>COVID Patient Sues, Then Receives Controversial Ivermectin for Treatment. (York, PA) -- A COVID-19 patient who sued UPMC Memorial has received a controversial drug called ivermectin, a generic drug used in humans to treat parasitic worms. It has not been approved by the FDA to fight COVID. Kevin Smith of York County has been in the hospital's intensive care unit since mid-November and was told there were no other treatment options. Smith's wife instructed the hospital to administer ivermectin. A York County judge issued an order late last week to allow the hospital to give the drug. Smith received his first dose Sunday night. Hospital officials say no updates have been available about his condition.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO