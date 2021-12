Good morning! After some early leftover showers around sunrise, mainly east of the city, skies will gradually clear through the morning. Expect mostly sunny skies this afternoon, along with a brisk northwest wind gusting 20-25 mph at times. Highs in the low 40s will feel more like the low 30s for much of the day. Bundle up!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO