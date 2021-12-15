ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bo Thompson: Theresa Payton, A New Cyber Threat Arises

Our cyber security expert Theresa Payton joins Bo Thompson with information about a new digital flaw that could make billions of devices susceptible to hacker attack through a Log4j vulnerability.

