ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Grand jury investigating Trump Organization finances hears from longtime accountant: report

By Mychael Schnell
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KBb1Q_0dNORomI00

The grand jury in New York investigating the Trump Organization’s finances has reportedly heard from one of the company’s longtime accountants.

The Washington Post, citing two unidentified sources familiar with the investigation, reported on Monday that Donald Bender, an accountant with the firm Mazars, testified before the grand jury in the case headed by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. (D).

Vance, along with New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), is reportedly investigating allegations the Trump Organization gave different valuations for the same property based on who was receiving the estimates, which is illegal.

In some instances, the Trump Organization allegedly showed low valuations to officials overseeing property taxes, but when lenders were receiving the estimates, the estimates provided by the company were higher, according to the Post.

Bender’s testimony in front of the grand jury was brief, the Post noted, adding that he could make another appearance before the panel.

His testimony may prove to be significant in the case, as Bender could serve as a resource to help prosecutors understand the millions of pages of documents they received from Mazars, according to the newspaper. The prosecutors obtained the documents through a court battle that was elevated to the Supreme Court twice.

Rosemary Vrablic, a former managing director at Deutsche Bank, has also spoken to prosecutors as part of the criminal probe into the Trump Organization, according to the Post. She reportedly organized loans for Trump that were worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Vrablic did not appear before the grand jury, according to the newspaper. During an interview with her, prosecutors reportedly asked about former President Trump ’s business relations with the bank.

The Trump Organization is also under scrutiny in a civil investigation, led by James, that is looking into the company’s financial practices in the state.

James’s office declined to comment when reached by The Hill.

The Hill reached out to Vance's office as well as the Trump Organization for comment.

Updated at 11:57 a.m.

Comments / 1128

WINNNER35
4d ago

Where are all the orange face supporters comments now awww that's right the truth came out and they dont want to hear the truth 😱😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Reply(176)
323
jrod2269
4d ago

Man they're terrified of Him running in 2024. Really stretching on this one. Oh no He got another appraisal when the Housing Market went up😲.. lol what a joke. Let it go and focus on all the crime, inflation, and other things Americans care about.

Reply(99)
176
Breathe God'sGotThis
4d ago

The real funny thing is , all you haters are so focused on hating Trump you can't see they are keeping you busy saying hateful comments while they are taking your freedom and taxing you to death. Maybe people should focus on what's really going on. instead of being led like lambs to the slater.

Reply(57)
118
Related
CNN

Forbes writers questioned before Trump Organization grand jury

(CNN Business) — Two staffers with Forbes magazine testified before the grand jury investigating the Trump Organization on Thursday as investigators focus on former President Donald Trump's statements about his net worth. Randall Lane, chief content officer and editor at Forbes, wrote in an article published Friday that he...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
Business Insider

Manhattan prosecutors investigating Trump for fraud are looking into whether he lied to his own accountants, a new report says

Prosecutors are investigating if Trump lied to his own accountants, The New York Times reported. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is investigating the Trump Organization for fraud. The Times reported that his office recently interviewed one of Trump's accountants and a banker. Prosecutors in Manhattan are investigating former President...
MANHATTAN, NY
MSNBC

Trump's accountant, banker cooperate with New York investigation

Donald Trump was already facing a criminal inquiry, multiple civil suits, and criminal charges against his private business when the former president confronted another unwelcome headline last month: A second grand jury had been empaneled in New York as part of an investigation into his financial practices. Yesterday, the news...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
blogforarizona.net

New York AG To Depose Donald Trump In Fraud Investigation

New York Attorney General Letitia James is seeking a deposition from former president Donald Trump early next year as part of her investigation into potential fraud inside the Trump Organization. New York attorney general seeks Trump’s deposition as part of civil fraud investigation:. James has requested to take his...
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

New York Attorney General To Subpoena Trump In Fraud Investigation: Reports

New York’s attorney general plans to subpoena former President Donald Trump as part of the state’s civil fraud investigation into the Trump Organization, according to reports. Attorney General Letitia James is seeking to have Trump sit for a deposition early next year to question him about whether the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grand Jury#Accountants#Business Relations#The Trump Organization#The Washington Post#The Supreme Court
Daily Mail

DOJ investigating claim that Ashley Biden's 'Trump fan' housemate sold her diary to Project Veritas during a bitter custody dispute so they could extort an interview before the election

The Justice Department is investigating whether a Trump-supporting woman who took over Ashley Biden's room in a Florida rental house sold her diary to Project Veritas. And whether the right-wing group Project Veritas tried to extort an interview with now President Joe Biden during the final weeks of the 2020 campaign, using the diary as leverage.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
The Hill

The Hill

414K+
Followers
50K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy