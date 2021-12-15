Grand jury investigating Trump Organization finances hears from longtime accountant: report

The grand jury in New York investigating the Trump Organization’s finances has reportedly heard from one of the company’s longtime accountants.

The Washington Post, citing two unidentified sources familiar with the investigation, reported on Monday that Donald Bender, an accountant with the firm Mazars, testified before the grand jury in the case headed by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. (D).

Vance, along with New York Attorney General Letitia James (D), is reportedly investigating allegations the Trump Organization gave different valuations for the same property based on who was receiving the estimates, which is illegal.

In some instances, the Trump Organization allegedly showed low valuations to officials overseeing property taxes, but when lenders were receiving the estimates, the estimates provided by the company were higher, according to the Post.

Bender’s testimony in front of the grand jury was brief, the Post noted, adding that he could make another appearance before the panel.

His testimony may prove to be significant in the case, as Bender could serve as a resource to help prosecutors understand the millions of pages of documents they received from Mazars, according to the newspaper. The prosecutors obtained the documents through a court battle that was elevated to the Supreme Court twice.

Rosemary Vrablic, a former managing director at Deutsche Bank, has also spoken to prosecutors as part of the criminal probe into the Trump Organization, according to the Post. She reportedly organized loans for Trump that were worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Vrablic did not appear before the grand jury, according to the newspaper. During an interview with her, prosecutors reportedly asked about former President Trump ’s business relations with the bank.

The Trump Organization is also under scrutiny in a civil investigation, led by James, that is looking into the company’s financial practices in the state.

James’s office declined to comment when reached by The Hill.

The Hill reached out to Vance's office as well as the Trump Organization for comment.

— Updated at 11:57 a.m.