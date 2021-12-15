ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Nichushkin scores 2 goals, Avalanche beat Rangers 4-2

By The Associated Press
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kDRbd_0dNORntZ00

DENVER (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin had two goals, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen also scored and the Colorado Avalanche beat the New York Rangers 4-2 on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.

Nathan MacKinnon had two assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 26 shots in Colorado’s second victory over New York in less than a week. The Avalanche beat the Rangers 7-3 at Madison Square Garden last Wednesday.

Ryan Strome and Julien Gauthier scored and Alexander Georgiev made 27 saves for New York, which has dropped two in a row and three of four following a seven-game winning streak that capped an 11-1 surge.

“You’re going to go through stretches in the season. That’s part of playing in the NHL,” Strome said. “It’s a great opportunity for growth. When things are going well sometimes you get a little complacent and sometimes it’s a little bit of a reality check. Tonight, although it’s a loss, the effort was there.”

Nazem Kadri returned from a two-game absence with three assists and leads Colorado with 37 points. But defenseman Devon Toews tested positive for COVID-19 and was placed in the NHL’s health and safety protocol.

The Avalanche are also without captain Gabriel Landeskog, expected to miss a couple of weeks with a lower-body injury sustained Friday against Detroit.

Still, they keep winning. Colorado has gone 13-2-1 in its last 16 games despite the roster upheaval.

“We’re getting timely goals from different guys every night,” coach Jared Bednar said. “That’s how you win hockey games. You make plays with the game on the line, offensively and defensively. It’s what you need to be a top team in this league. Val, obviously, great play.”

Rantanen gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 12:18 of the first with his 13th goal, and Makar got his 13th on a power play late in the period.

The 13 goals are a career-high for Makar, who is in his third season.

“I guess the pucks just seem to be going in right now. I don’t think this is going to continue throughout the year,” Makar said. “I think it’s a little bit heavier pace right now, but a lot of credit goes back to the guys who are moving the puck well and creating lanes. Even the goal I scored tonight, (J.T.) Compher just in front of the net, it doesn’t go in if he’s not there.”

New York broke through midway through the second on Strome’s sixth goal to make it 2-1 at 10:36. Nichushkin answered late in the period to restore the two-goal advantage.

Compher appeared to make it 4-1 at 12:12 of the third but the Rangers challenged for goalie interference and the call was reversed.

Gauthier scored at 17:58 with Georgiev off for an extra skater, and Chris Kreider nearly tied it with just more than a minute left. Georgiev was back in net when Nichushkin scored on a breakaway at 19:23, his ninth.

“Late goal to make it 3-2 and then Kreider had two great chances to tie it up,” Rangers coach Gerard Gallant said. “Part of the game. We never quit.”

NOT SO SIMPLER TIMES

New York’s previous visit to Denver was March 11, 2020, the last game before the NHL was suspended that season due to the pandemic. Colorado won 3-2 in overtime while the sports world was clouded in uncertainty due to rising coronavirus cases.

The NBA had suspended its season that night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, and the NHL followed suit the next day.

“For me that was the last game I played rookie year,” Rangers defenseman Adam Fox said.

NOTES: Toews will be out until after the league’s Christmas hiatus. Bednar said Toews is symptomatic. D Justin Barron was recalled from the AHL and made his NHL debut. … Rangers D Nils Lundkvist was scratched for the second straight game with a non-COVID-19 illness. … Colorado D Jacob MacDonald was out of the lineup. He left Sunday’s game on a stretcher after a hard check but remained at the arena.

UP NEXT

Rangers: Play at Arizona on Wednesday night.

Avalanche: Play at Nashville on Thursday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Forsberg, Preds beat Avs 5-2 as both teams battle COVID

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist and the Nashville Predators beat the streaking Colorado Avalanche 5-2 on Thursday night in a game between rosters wrecked by COVID-19 outbreaks. Tanner Jeannot scored and added an assist, and Roman Josi and Mattias Ekholm also scored. Juuse Saros made 24 saves to […]
NHL
KREX

Edwards scores 38 points, T-wolves beat Nuggets 124-107

DENVER (AP) — Anthony Edwards made 10 3-pointers and scored 38 points, and the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a 12-game losing streak to Denver, beating the Nuggets 124-107 on Wednesday night. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 32 points and D’Angelo Russell added 16 for the Timberwolves, who shot 23 for 48 from beyond the arc, including 16 makes […]
NBA
Fox News

Kakko scores twice, Rangers rally late to beat Coyotes 3-2

Kaapo Kakko had two goals, including the game-winner with 2:18 left, and the New York Rangers scored twice on the power play in the final six minutes to beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2 on Wednesday night. Mika Zibanejad added a goal and an assist for the Rangers, who had dropped...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
NBC4 Columbus

Blaming omicron variant, NHL resumes daily COVID-19 testing

The NHL reintroduced stricter COVID-19 protocols Saturday that include daily testing and other steps in a bid to limit a growing outbreak among players and team personnel. The enhanced protocols will be put into effect immediately and last through Jan. 1 with an evaluation of their impact no later than Jan. 7. The move follows discussions […]
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Bednar
Person
Nathan Mackinnon
Person
Nazem Kadri
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Cale Makar
Person
Julien Gauthier
Person
Valeri Nichushkin
Person
Gerard Gallant
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Mikko Rantanen
Person
Devon Toews
Person
Rudy Gobert
Person
Ryan Strome
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Colorado Avalanche#The New York Rangers 4 2
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
WGR550

Sabres beat Wild in shootout

For the first time since Nov. 19, 2019, the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild played a hockey game against one another. It was the Sabres getting the last laugh Thursday night by way of a 3-2 shootout win at Xcel Energy Center. Kyle Powell has more:
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
KREX

KREX

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
303K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy